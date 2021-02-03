No foreign trip can take place without a stop at a passport office

If you’re planning to do some foreign travel, don’t go to the post office looking for passport information. In Grand Island, the Passport Acceptance Office is on the second floor of the Hall County Administration Building.
In that office, Lynette Rathbone will accept your passport application, look at your documentation and send the paperwork on its way.
To apply for a passport, you can fill out the application online, or you can get the forms from Rathbone. But to obtain a passport, you’re going to have to visit the Passport Acceptance Office in Grand Island, or a similar one in another city.
At a Passport Acceptance Office, people have to submit the application, a photo and proof of citizenship, which is either a certified birth certificate or a document proving U.S. citizenship. Adults also have to provide a driver’s license.
Passports are needed for anyone traveling outside the country. Even newborns must be brought to the Passport Acceptance Office to be identified.
Don’t expect Rathbone to take your passport photo. For that, many people go to Walmart, CVS, Walgreens or other businesses.
After Rathbone accepts the documents and identifies the applicants, she sends the application form, photo and payment to the U.S. Department of State.
The passport is sent directly to the applicant’s home. It takes 10 to 12 weeks to get it. So if you’re getting ready to travel, plan ahead.
The Passport Acceptance Office, which is next to the Register of Deeds, is a one-person operation. Rathbone is facility manager and passport acceptance agent.
In a typical year, the office is busiest in January, February and March.
“People travel for different reasons,” she says. Many people travel to visit family members in other countries. Many travel for pleasure.
Business was down in 2020 because of COVID-19.
The number probably isn’t as great as normal, but in the last couple of weeks, Rathbone has had people coming in for school trips this summer. Those jaunts involve high school students, mostly bound for Europe.
A passport costs $110 for a book or $30 for a card.
There’s a key difference between them.
“A passport card can never be used to fly,” Rathbone said. “It’s for land and sea only to Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.”
Not every county has a Passport Acceptance Office. In many counties, it’s found at the Clerk of the District Court office.
The Grand Island office has one advantage over Passport Acceptance offices in Lincoln and Omaha. In those cities, you need to make an appointment before you visit.
Rathbone is a Hall County employee, working under the Clerk of the District Court.
She has worked exclusively with passports since 2007.
She started work in the Clerk of the District Court office in 2003.
Passport Acceptance was given a separate location in 2007 after the demand for passports increased dramatically with the passage of the Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative. That action, which took effect in 2008, requires Americans to have a passport to travel into Canada and Mexico.
The Passport Acceptance Office was in the Hall County Office Building from 2007 to 2015, when it moved to its current site.
Over the years, Rathbone has facilitated travel to countries all around the globe.
People visit the office to pick up first-time and renewal applications and find out what’s required to get a passport. In person or over the phone, people also ask about fees, hours and other passport details.
The cost of a passport book and card is $140. Regardless of whether people want a book, card or combination, an additional charge of $35 is tacked on for the Clerk of the District Court. That fee is uniform nationwide, Rathbone said.
For people younger than 16, a passport book is $80, a card is $15 and both are $95.
In each classification, the expedited fee is an additional $60 to $77.56.
Those who pay the expedited fees get their passports in four to six weeks.
If people want to submit their information to the State Department more quickly, the cost of express mail is $26.35.
Payment for a passport must be by personal check or money order. Cash, debit cards and credit cards are not accepted.
An adult passport is good for 10 years. A children’s passport has to be renewed after five years.