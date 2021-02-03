No foreign trip can take place without a stop at a passport office

If you’re planning to do some foreign travel, don’t go to the post office looking for passport information. In Grand Island, the Passport Acceptance Office is on the second floor of the Hall County Administration Building.

In that office, Lynette Rathbone will accept your passport application, look at your documentation and send the paperwork on its way.

To apply for a passport, you can fill out the application online, or you can get the forms from Rathbone. But to obtain a passport, you’re going to have to visit the Passport Acceptance Office in Grand Island, or a similar one in another city.

At a Passport Acceptance Office, people have to submit the application, a photo and proof of citizenship, which is either a certified birth certificate or a document proving U.S. citizenship. Adults also have to provide a driver’s license.

Passports are needed for anyone traveling outside the country. Even newborns must be brought to the Passport Acceptance Office to be identified.

Don’t expect Rathbone to take your passport photo. For that, many people go to Walmart, CVS, Walgreens or other businesses.