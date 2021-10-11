No Kidding: Grand Island Success students try yoga with goats

Grand Island Public Schools Success Academy had a day that some might say was G.O.A.T. – literally and figuratively, as kids and adults alike had the greatest of all times with kids of a furry nature.

Five baby goats and one yoga instructor from Shepherd’s Rest Goat and Sheep Rescue came to Grand Island from Pickrell, Nebraska for two “goat yoga” sessions with students and staff members.

Goat yoga has become a popular trend the last few years, this being Grand Island Public Schools first foray into the fitness fad.

It went over well, each session ended up having more participants than anticipated, said Success Academy Principal Ken DeFrank. “Our plan was 10 at a time and we ended up doing about 15 each session.”

Those lucky participants learned yoga breathing techniques and a few poses – some of which involved interacting with the goats. Baby goats got to be held and balanced on participants’ backs. Some of the goats milled about the yogis, munching on grass – or participants’ clothing.

Studies have shown interacting with animals is a stress reliever. A study in the scientific journal “Psychological Reports” found interacting with a service dog for as little as 15 minutes reduced levels of the stress hormone cortisol in study participants.

