A Hall County grand jury concluded Monday that no criminal activity was involved in the Nov. 16, 2022, death of a Hall County Jail inmate.

Hall County District Court Judge Andrew Butler called the grand jury to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Alfredo Almeida Ramirez.

Under Butler's supervision, the grand jury convened on Monday and special prosecutors Marty Klein and Billie Gallagher presented evidence regarding the death.

The grand jury completed its deliberations Monday afternoon, concluding that there had been no criminal conduct on the part of any individual in Ramirez's death.

The jury returned what is called a “No True Bill” and issued a grand jury report containing their findings and recommendations. The report has been filed with the clerk of the district court.

Butler signed an order discharging the grand jury and releasing its members from further service.