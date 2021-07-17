No more need to worry: Grand Island no longer at risk of losing federal metropolitan area status

Nabity provided comments on the potential effects for Grand Island if such changes were adopted to the Office of Management and Budget, the policy representatives of the American Planning Association and to Grand Island’s city administrator.

“This change could have resulted in Grand Island and the 144 other communities in the U.S. with populations between 50,000 and 99,999 losing opportunities for federal funding because they are too large to qualify for the rural programs offered by USDA and similar agencies, and too small to qualify for programs that are limited to communities that are in Metropolitan Statistical Areas,” he told The Independent.

Nabity added, “I was relieved to learn of their final decision.”

Grand Island is eligible for federal dollars based on its population. Community development block grants are determined by population, for example.

Cities with populations of more than 50,000 are required to have an MPO.

Grand Island Area Metropolitan Planning Organization would not have been affected by any changes made by OMB, said Andres Gomez, MPO program manager.