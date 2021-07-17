No more need to worry: Grand Island no longer at risk of losing federal metropolitan area status

By Brandon Summers
Grand Island is no longer at risk of losing its status as a metropolitan statistical area.
The White House Office of Management and Budget was considering changing the definition of a metropolitan statistical area from an area with a population of 50,000 people to a minimum of 100,000 people.
More than 250 counties across the country would have been affected, including such cities as Rapid City, S.D., and Bismarck, N.D.
Grand Island is the only MSA in Nebraska that would have been affected by this change.
OMB announced Tuesday that it was no longer considering the change.
A post on whitehouse.gov reads:
“Consistent with the Standards Review Committee’s revised recommendation, OMB’s 2020 standards will maintain the MSA threshold of 50,000. Recognizing the committee’s concern that MSA thresholds have not kept pace with population growth, OMB will work with the Standards Review Committee to conduct research and stakeholder outreach to inform the 2030 standards update.”
Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity called it “a good decision.”
Nabity provided comments on the potential effects for Grand Island if such changes were adopted to the Office of Management and Budget, the policy representatives of the American Planning Association and to Grand Island’s city administrator.
“This change could have resulted in Grand Island and the 144 other communities in the U.S. with populations between 50,000 and 99,999 losing opportunities for federal funding because they are too large to qualify for the rural programs offered by USDA and similar agencies, and too small to qualify for programs that are limited to communities that are in Metropolitan Statistical Areas,” he told The Independent.
Nabity added, “I was relieved to learn of their final decision.”
Grand Island is eligible for federal dollars based on its population. Community development block grants are determined by population, for example.
Cities with populations of more than 50,000 are required to have an MPO.
Grand Island Area Metropolitan Planning Organization would not have been affected by any changes made by OMB, said Andres Gomez, MPO program manager.
“From an MPO standpoint, it never really would have impacted us in one way or the other,” Gomez said. “What we’re waiting for is the criteria on how they’re going to define an urban area. That is what could potentially affect the MPO and transit.”
A letter from the Association of Metropolitan Planning Organizations to its members, including Grand Island, also celebrated the decision.
“We are pleased to inform you that the (OMB) has announced they will be maintaining the (MSA) threshold of 50,000,” they wrote. “Separately, but related, AMPO is actively working with its members and stakeholder partners to address the proposed changes to the census urban area criteria.”