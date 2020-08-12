HASTINGS — A home that burned Tuesday night in Hastings is considered to be nearly a total loss, says Hastings Fire and Rescue.
The home was located on the 1000 block of North St. Joseph Avenue.
Firefighters, called to the scene at 6:37 p.m., arrived to find smoke coming from both floors of the home.
The fire was under control at 10:26 p.m., and all nearby structures were saved.
Neighbors initially thought a resident was inside at the time of the fire, but no occupants were found inside after a thorough search.
No one was injured.
Hastings Fire and Rescue was assisted by Hastings Rural Fire and the Juniata Glenvil fire departments.
The cause of the fire is being investigated with the assistance of the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Hastings Police Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.