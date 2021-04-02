No one is immune from failure

In every life, there is a moment when we fail
When our voice gives way, our actions falter and our hope trembles, we face failure, looming over us with dark promises. Maybe we weren’t expecting it, so we are blindsided and bruised. Maybe we knew it was coming, but it still shakes our very core.
We failed.
When it felt as if it mattered the most, we didn’t make the team, we weren’t the one standing on the stage accepting the award and we were the one who walked home empty-handed. There were others laughing and smiling, but it wasn’t us.
It seems the world has stolen our breath, and we are struggling to keep our head above the waves. The water is overpowering us, swallowing us and consuming us. We gasp for air, but we are met by the stinging reminder that we lost. It burns our lungs, so we hold our breath, waiting for something better.
And that is OK.
Even if it feels so wrong, we still have to remember that bad days are just as important as the good ones. Our character is shaped and molded and somehow we become stronger because we have known pain.
On those days when the sting is so overwhelming, we have to remember: One day, we will breathe again. Oxygen will fill us up and the waves will recede. Hope glows golden and bronze, a bright light like we have never known before.
Still, though, we will remember our faults.
We know failure like the lines on the back of our hands, so familiar to us that it is etched along our skin. It is a pattern burned into our palms. Like scars, we see it and are reminded that we have lost, we have failed and we have been hopeless. Somehow, we had to watch someone else hold the trophy we wished for and the title we hoped was ours.
But we have to remember that our hands are reminders that we can still lift the world. These hands, even with their scars and bitter reminders, are strong enough to lift us up — strong enough to be scarred but still beautiful and are strong enough to mend the broken.
We will fail and cry into the palms of our hands. We will win and hold the trophy with those same hands, the ones with the scars.
On that day, the trophy will truly be ours to hold.
We will wear gleaming smiles and laugh until we cry. Our wings were tethered, but we can still fly. The rubble of our failures upheld by the pillars of self-doubt will crumble. The debris will be strewn across our mind, a reminder that failure and pain are a part of us. Yet, so are success and glory, but only if we are brave enough to accept our faults, bold enough to try again and strong enough to build something greater than the ruins of our past.
Sometimes, even when we are building our lives upon the foundation of confidence and determination, it feels as if there is no greatness in us. The world has drained us and we have been left empty. The very waves that once swallowed us are the same waves that lifted us up on their tide and made us reach for the heavens, but now the water has receded. We wish to be filled again, but it seems as if our greatness has abandoned us.
We have never known scars so deep as the ones that remind us we have failed, but we have never known glory so great as the moments when we are living with happiness, breathing in hope and exhaling our passion. Our value is not determined by the outcome. Our value is innate. We were born with it and it never fades, not in the face of failure nor in the face of desperation.
Some days, the scars will feel so deep, the waves will consume us whole, our breath will be stolen away from us and the pillars of self-doubt will stand strong. Those days serve as reminders that greatness is coming. If we truly desire it, we can make change happen.
Our scars will fade, the tide will lift us to higher ground, our lungs will fill with the oxygen that gives us life and the rubble of our past will lie in heaps. We are building something greater and becoming something more extraordinary.
We are glorious.
Emelia Richling is a junior at Northwest High School.