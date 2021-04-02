No one is immune from failure

Still, though, we will remember our faults.

We know failure like the lines on the back of our hands, so familiar to us that it is etched along our skin. It is a pattern burned into our palms. Like scars, we see it and are reminded that we have lost, we have failed and we have been hopeless. Somehow, we had to watch someone else hold the trophy we wished for and the title we hoped was ours.

But we have to remember that our hands are reminders that we can still lift the world. These hands, even with their scars and bitter reminders, are strong enough to lift us up — strong enough to be scarred but still beautiful and are strong enough to mend the broken.

We will fail and cry into the palms of our hands. We will win and hold the trophy with those same hands, the ones with the scars.

On that day, the trophy will truly be ours to hold.

We will wear gleaming smiles and laugh until we cry. Our wings were tethered, but we can still fly. The rubble of our failures upheld by the pillars of self-doubt will crumble. The debris will be strewn across our mind, a reminder that failure and pain are a part of us. Yet, so are success and glory, but only if we are brave enough to accept our faults, bold enough to try again and strong enough to build something greater than the ruins of our past.