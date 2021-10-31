No scary tricks, just candy and musical treats, please

Moving into the parenting stage of Halloween is quite the treat. You get to dress up your youngsters and eat the candy. You can’t risk your toddlers developing cavities, after all.

The older the children get, the tougher it is to convince them that you need to eat some of their candy to prove that it is safe. Then you have to revert back to the older sibling days of sneaking some out of their hidden stash — until they become wise and only leave out the Mary Janes and licorice that they were disappointed to receive.

The candy is one of the pluses of Halloween. Add in the music.

Halloween music doesn’t come at you in a months-long barrage like Christmas. There are fun little collections for only a few days as you scan around the radio.

You can catch “Monster Mash” and the Spanish version by Los Straitjackets.

Throw in “I Put a Spell on You” with the theme from “Ghostbusters” followed by “Werewolves of London.”

Some stations have to stretch a bit to Halloween-based material. I’m not sure a 1990s station can count the one-hit wonder “Sex and Candy” as a Halloween song just because it has candy in the title, even though “I Want Candy” strangely would qualify for a Halloween playlist for that sole reason.