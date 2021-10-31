No scary tricks, just candy and musical treats, please

Boo.
Welcome to that one day of the year to celebrate ghosts and goblins.
And candy. Oh, do not forget about the candy.
While I normally claim that I am morally opposed to the mass commercialization of holidays, I will make a strong exception for Halloween.
It’s not a federal holiday, so there’s a loophole there, right?
Because what would Halloween be without all of that darn tasty, dentist-frightening candy?
If it weren’t for the annual Oct. 31 spookfest, I don’t know if I would have become aware of how addictive peanut butter cups are.
The love of Halloween starts early when parents dress up their babies and toddlers in some adorable outfit. By elementary school, children quickly realize that they can utilize this cute factor (or go the cutely scary route) to amass a stash of candy so large that it might last a week.
The early teenage years can bring about some disappointment about feeling too old to go trick or treating unless you are happy for one day a year to be much more vertically challenged than most of your friends.
But if you have younger siblings, the amount of post-Halloween candy that you can consume can take only a slight hit if you are sneaky enough and smart enough to figure out where the goods have been secretly stashed.
Moving into the parenting stage of Halloween is quite the treat. You get to dress up your youngsters and eat the candy. You can’t risk your toddlers developing cavities, after all.
The older the children get, the tougher it is to convince them that you need to eat some of their candy to prove that it is safe. Then you have to revert back to the older sibling days of sneaking some out of their hidden stash — until they become wise and only leave out the Mary Janes and licorice that they were disappointed to receive.
The candy is one of the pluses of Halloween. Add in the music.
Halloween music doesn’t come at you in a months-long barrage like Christmas. There are fun little collections for only a few days as you scan around the radio.
You can catch “Monster Mash” and the Spanish version by Los Straitjackets.
Throw in “I Put a Spell on You” with the theme from “Ghostbusters” followed by “Werewolves of London.”
Some stations have to stretch a bit to Halloween-based material. I’m not sure a 1990s station can count the one-hit wonder “Sex and Candy” as a Halloween song just because it has candy in the title, even though “I Want Candy” strangely would qualify for a Halloween playlist for that sole reason.
Give me the candy and music.
Just keep me away from the scares.
The only bumps in the night around me should be the family cats creating mischief like deciding that want to get into the tortilla chips for a midnight snack. “Should” isn’t the correct word there, but I won’t subject anyone to the horrors of our devious duo at this time.
However, if there is a good cat witch doctor out there at a reasonable rate that can put a spell on cats to effectively make them behave a little less feral every now and then, please email me.
As for the true scares, I hate them, hate them, hate them.
Horror movies? Never sat through one. I’m aware of Freddy, Michael, Jason, It, Chucky, Pinhead, Ghostface, Leatherface, Jigsaw and all the rest. I’ve never seen what they actually do.
This is probably comparable to the approach many are taking with the modern-day boogeyman of critical race theory, but I won’t subject anyone to the horrors of our current political climate at this time.
I don’t mind the gore. Give me a good science fiction flick any day. But one single jump scare, and I’m out of there.
The fact that so many people pay to go to haunted houses each October bewilders me.
I’ve been that way since a young age.
Who knows why? Maybe it’s wanting to be in control of things.
So while people head out this Halloween in search of scary things, I’ll stay safely on my couch wondering how my stash of peanut butter cups are mysteriously disappearing one by one.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com