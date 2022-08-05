JSalmon1 Follow JSalmon1 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

You have probably heard the saying, “He couldn’t find his way out of a paper bag,” well I think they wrote that about me. I have no sense of direction. Ask anyone I know, and they will tell you.

The worst thing you can tell me is, “You can’t miss it.” You don’t know who you are talking to. I can miss it and often do.

Growing up in California, I was taught at a young age that things are "that way," then a finger pointing a direction on which I am supposed to go. I also learned "go left or right."

“Head two miles straight ahead and then turn right.” This same direction in Nebraska would sound like this: “Go two sections and turn North.”

My car rearview mirror is a major tool as it tells me which direction I am going. Like my brother said when I bought it, this is the best car for you.

The worst thing you can do is make me do is send me into the country on gravel. I will get lost, guaranteed. Everything looks the exact same to me.

I don’t know why I have no sense of direction. It must not be something you inherit. My dad, a long-time truck driver, could be blindfolded and put in the middle of nowhere and still make it home in time for lunch. My brother is pretty close to the same, my mom the same.

Google Maps and directions were invented for people like me.

In San Diego I knew the ocean was West so I could use that. In Nebraska, I can’t think of anything that would help me find my way better.

Even at home, if I hear that bad weather is coming from the northwest, I have to think a minute about which way is which.

Most of my family thinks it is funny.

Now, I can follow a direction, like write your name on the top of your paper, those directions I get.

People will tell me which way and I have to call them when I am lost and ask if I go left or right. They have to stop and think about it. I guess they never think about it my way.

I have been known to turn a map around to figure out if I was going the correct way.

By the way, I already know the Sun comes up in the East and goes down in the West. What happens when I am directly underneath the Sun?

It is just something I will never get a handle on, I guess.