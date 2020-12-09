No silent night: Grand Island Public Schools Christmas concerts move virtual due to COVID-19

“It is a little different, but we have really learned how to have more confidence in ourselves,” he said. “With less numbers, I don’t think you could have filled up the sound in the gym if you had us do that. So we have had to adapt, improvise and overcome, which is important.”

Since students cannot share instruments this year due to COVID-19, Holys said he has incorporated “body percussions,” where kids slap their knees, stomp their feet or clap their hands, into his Christmas concerts.

He said, prior to recording the Christmas concerts at both Seedling Mile and Wasmer, each class will practice and perform in front of a “pretend camera” to get them used to performing in front of a camera.

“It is just getting them used to being on camera, being poised, looking professional and doing their best. The kids really responded to that,” Holys said. “I tell them that even though there is no audience that we see in the gym right now, we do send the link out to everybody, so more people are going to watch that than the people who were at the Barr Middle School auditorium last year for our concert.”