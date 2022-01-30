No snow, ocean views make wife happy

This time of year, my wife is full-time shut-in
This is the time of the year my wife shelters herself indoors and hides out from the world.
Kenna has left the house once since Christmas. She went to church with me.
When does she plan to brave the world again?
“Hopefully not anytime soon,” she says.
My wife is perfectly healthy. She just doesn’t like this time of year.
“I don’t like to be cold,” she says.
She wants nothing to do with snow. A lot of people enjoy a layer of freshly fallen snow. But my wife doesn’t even like it when it’s white and shiny.
“It’s still snow,” she says.
Most of all, she doesn’t like gray skies, which she finds depressing.
Around Thanksgiving, she said, “I’m tired of winter, and it’s not even December.”
She won’t venture outside anytime soon.
“By May it should be nice,” she says.
In Kenna’s view, there’s no reason to leave the house. She is absolutely delighted that Hy-Vee delivers groceries.
“Why do I have to go anywhere?” she says.
It’s like she’s on house arrest, but there aren’t any guards keeping her there.
She’s taken a few steps outside for one reason or another, but she hasn’t driven anywhere.
Her goal is to make it to the end of winter, and then pretend it didn’t happen.
No matter what time of year, her mood largely depends on whether the sun is shining.
She zips over to Runza to get an iced tea only when it’s sunny. If it’s a bright, pleasant day, she’s more apt to drive around town.
If it’s gloomy, she doesn’t go anywhere.
Overcast skies lower the spirits of other people I know.
Kenna is also not alone in avoiding winter. I’m aware of Nebraskans who are currently in Arizona, on a cruise ship or in Las Vegas.
Don’t look for me to go anywhere. I don’t mind winter.
But Kenna would be perfectly happy if she never sees snow again. She doesn’t even like watching “Dr. Zhivago.”
She’s far more enthusiastic about beaches. When we’re watching TV, ocean views make her happy.
Kenna definitely doesn’t like being cold.
In the fall, we returned home after being outside for a while. “You have no idea how long it’s going to take me to thaw out,” she said.
Our current home is warmer than our last house. But she is still happy sometimes staying under the covers.
A lot of people don’t hit the road these days.
Our son Bryan hasn’t driven yet in 2022. He and his wife live in downtown St. Petersburg, Fla., where they do a lot of walking.
“At least I’ve left the house,” he says.
Kenna doesn’t feel guilty about being a shut-in. After living in the Dakotas for many years, she feels she’s seen enough cold and snow.
If people want to see her, she says, they know where to find her.
The only thing that could ruin her seclusion would be furnace problems.
To make sure that doesn’t happen, she has Jerry’s Sheet Metal on speed dial.
