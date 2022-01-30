No snow, ocean views make wife happy

“Why do I have to go anywhere?” she says.

It’s like she’s on house arrest, but there aren’t any guards keeping her there.

She’s taken a few steps outside for one reason or another, but she hasn’t driven anywhere.

Her goal is to make it to the end of winter, and then pretend it didn’t happen.

No matter what time of year, her mood largely depends on whether the sun is shining.

She zips over to Runza to get an iced tea only when it’s sunny. If it’s a bright, pleasant day, she’s more apt to drive around town.

If it’s gloomy, she doesn’t go anywhere.

Overcast skies lower the spirits of other people I know.

Kenna is also not alone in avoiding winter. I’m aware of Nebraskans who are currently in Arizona, on a cruise ship or in Las Vegas.

Don’t look for me to go anywhere. I don’t mind winter.

But Kenna would be perfectly happy if she never sees snow again. She doesn’t even like watching “Dr. Zhivago.”