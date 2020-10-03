‘Nobody is immune’: Crisis Center opens to educate on domestic violence, prevention during awareness month

The Crisis Center wants to show people how domestic violence survivors can build new lives.
The center will raise awareness of domestic violence and its prevention, as well as its services, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the organization will deliver doughnuts to local businesses to raise awareness of domestic violence and its prevention “because so many businesses support us,” said Renae Swanson, marketing and resource coordinator for the Crisis Center.
Swanson said domestic violence is not just physical violence but also includes mental, financial and sexual abuse.
“It may be a situation where the perpetrator is controlling the money or keeping a person away from their family,” she said. “That is a form of control or power. That is all a part of domestic violence. People will use animals — pets — against someone. You may realize you are done with it and getting out of the relationship that they don’t quit.
“What we see a lot is they stalk all the time. They are looking in your window, they are taking your mail, they are bothering you at work and will just not let it go.”
Swanson said the Crisis Center likes to “get out and talk to people” about domestic violence and prevention, as well as the power and control dynamics associated with it. She said 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men report being sexually assaulted. That number could be even higher, as not all cases are reported.
“Nobody is immune. It is not one class or another,” Swanson said. “It doesn’t matter. ... People from all walks of life deal with domestic violence.”
Swanson said domestic violence behavior does not just occur once; it is repeated. She said someone enduring domestic violence may have “some low spots” and think everything is OK with the perpetrator, when it is not.
‘Break the cycle’
The way to end domestic violence, Swanson said, is to “break the cycle” and take the first steps toward getting help, which is when the Crisis Center’s services are valuable. She said the organization has a 24-hour hotline for victims, 308-381-0555.
“People can call us at 2 a.m. and say they need help and we will go get them,” Swanson said. “We will do an intake with them, see what their situation is and what we can do to help. If we cannot help them, we will reach out to other organizations like Hope Harbor, the Hall County Housing Authority, Crossroads or The Salvation Army.”
Swanson said the Crisis Center has two safe houses — the locations of which remain confidential — where domestic violence survivors can stay until they can find safe, permanent housing. She said COVID-19 has created a challenge for the organization as the houses have been full and some families have had to be placed in motels until they could get tested for COVID-19 prior to being able to stay in one of the safe houses.
Support Local Journalism
“There were a lot of families, some with three, four or five kids of different age groups from teenagers down to infants,” she said. “There is a lot of stress in trying to keep them calm and trying to figure out what their safety plan is going to be. That is where our advocates are fabulous.”
Swanson said a domestic violence survivor may go back to the perpetrator due to feeling a sense of hopelessness. She said the Crisis Center aims to help survivors get out of their situations and feel a sense of empowerment.
In cases of rape, Swanson said advocates will be at the hospital “day or night” to help the survivor.
“Our advocates are there at the hospital, holding their hand,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what time of night, we are there. We are just letting our survivors talk and let us know what happened. We may walk them through the police report. We are just another person there for them. If their family is there, we are there for them as well because there is a lot of ugly in the world. We are trying to make that sun shine through.”
Program for perpetrators
Swanson said the Crisis Center not only helps domestic violence survivors, but also perpetrators through its Domestic Violence Intervention Program.
“It helps them to stop the violence and abuse that is destroying that relationship with their partner, children and family,” she said. “Usually, these are courses that are ordered by probation or parole. They have to go 36 weeks, not just eight hours, and they do have to pay $30 out of pocket for that.”
Swanson said that, while many of these individuals are court-ordered to take intervention classes, perpetrators can take them on their own.
“Even if they are not court-ordered, some men or women take part in this. It is well-worth it to sit there and talk. They find ways to have an outlet because other people in the room are dealing with the same situation — it helps.”
Children can get help
Swanson said the Crisis Center also offers services for children and advocates who are trained to work with them.
“We have somebody that is trained to work with the kids so that they can play, be themselves and feel safe. They can talk and sometimes they need that,” she said. “They say things like, ‘Mommy cries all the time,’ or ‘Mommy will be mad if I talk about her and Daddy getting a divorce.’ They can talk. We have a room here and our youth advocate is in there working with the kids. They may even be doing an art project to let them have that release.”
Swanson said the Crisis Center hopes to educate the public during Domestic Violence Awareness Week through news reports and social media posts, some of which will be written by survivors.
“We want to stress that people can survive,” Swanson said. “We want to make sure that all of our victims are survivors, can move on, live a healthy life and have healthy relationships.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.