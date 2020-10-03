‘Nobody is immune’: Crisis Center opens to educate on domestic violence, prevention during awareness month

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There were a lot of families, some with three, four or five kids of different age groups from teenagers down to infants,” she said. “There is a lot of stress in trying to keep them calm and trying to figure out what their safety plan is going to be. That is where our advocates are fabulous.”

Swanson said a domestic violence survivor may go back to the perpetrator due to feeling a sense of hopelessness. She said the Crisis Center aims to help survivors get out of their situations and feel a sense of empowerment.

In cases of rape, Swanson said advocates will be at the hospital “day or night” to help the survivor.

“Our advocates are there at the hospital, holding their hand,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what time of night, we are there. We are just letting our survivors talk and let us know what happened. We may walk them through the police report. We are just another person there for them. If their family is there, we are there for them as well because there is a lot of ugly in the world. We are trying to make that sun shine through.”

Program for perpetrators

Swanson said the Crisis Center not only helps domestic violence survivors, but also perpetrators through its Domestic Violence Intervention Program.