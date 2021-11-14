Nominations open for Grand Island Chamber’s ‘Top 35 Under 35’

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce is receiving nominations and applications for the 2022 “Top 35 Under 35” for the Grand Island area.

The program features 35 individuals being recognized for their professional accomplishments and investment in the Grand Island community.

According to Courtney Glock, Chamber Vice President, “Grand Island is so lucky to have a vibrant and rich pool of talent and leadership in each industry our community serves, which makes selection for Top 35 Under 35 a challenge! This biannual honor is one that highlights our upcoming leaders and recognizes those active community-members for the great work they do to better Grand Island.”

Individuals can apply via self-nomination or nominate someone who has demonstrated commitment to the growth of Grand Island through their professional accomplishments or volunteerism.

To be eligible, those nominated must be between the ages of 21 and 35 and work in or contribute to Grand Island. Nominations and applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Nov. 20, and applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Nov. 28. A selection committee will perform a blind review of the applications and forward on their selections for inclusion.