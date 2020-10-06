Nonpartisan Nebraska to host virtual launch meeting

Nonpartisan Nebraska will be hosting a virtual launch meeting to explore what nonpartisanship is and why it matters.

The meeting will be held on Zoom at 7 p.m. Sunday. The theme will be “Nonpartisanship: What Does It Mean?” Presenting will be University of Nebraska-Lincoln journalism professor Charlyne Berens. Featured as a panel will be Sens. Sue Crawford and John McCollister, as well as Galen Hadley, a former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, and Kathy Campbell, a former state senator.

Nonpartisan Nebraska is a new nonprofit dedicated to protecting and expanding Nebraska’s unique history of nonpartisan government. For more than 80 years, legislators have been elected to the Legislature through nonpartisan elections and, once in office, have not organized based on party. There are no majority or minority leaders, and the speaker and committee chairmen and chairwomen are elected by ballot on the floor, rather than in closed caucus meetings. Senators are expected to put partisanship aside and consider issues on a case-by-case basis.