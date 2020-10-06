Nonpartisan Nebraska to host virtual launch meeting

Nonpartisan Nebraska will be hosting a virtual launch meeting to explore what nonpartisanship is and why it matters.
The meeting will be held on Zoom at 7 p.m. Sunday. The theme will be “Nonpartisanship: What Does It Mean?” Presenting will be University of Nebraska-Lincoln journalism professor Charlyne Berens. Featured as a panel will be Sens. Sue Crawford and John McCollister, as well as Galen Hadley, a former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, and Kathy Campbell, a former state senator.
Nonpartisan Nebraska is a new nonprofit dedicated to protecting and expanding Nebraska’s unique history of nonpartisan government. For more than 80 years, legislators have been elected to the Legislature through nonpartisan elections and, once in office, have not organized based on party. There are no majority or minority leaders, and the speaker and committee chairmen and chairwomen are elected by ballot on the floor, rather than in closed caucus meetings. Senators are expected to put partisanship aside and consider issues on a case-by-case basis.
“Nonpartisanship is more than just a buzzword. It represents a call for fairness and consistency within our Unicameral,” said Nathan Leach of Kearney, the executive director of Nonpartisan Nebraska. “Ultimately, it is the absence of a political machine acting as intermediary between the statesperson and the citizen.”
This meeting will explore what nonpartisanship means, how the organization plans to keep it alive and well and discuss its statewide effort to build support for a healthier Nebraska Legislature. Those wishing to join can sign up at nonpartisanne.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.