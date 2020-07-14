The boulevard leading up to the Nebraska State Fair will be colorful this year, thanks to area nonprofit organizations.
The trees that line State Fair Boulevard, heading east from South Locust, are being adorned with yarn and other colorful decorations.
The program, called “Yarn Bombing,” was the idea of Laura Hurley, a State Fair employee.
If there’s enough interest, 50 of the trees will be decorated. Thirty-seven organizations have been assigned a tree so far.
The decorations will be attention-getting. On Tuesday, the Grand Island Area Clean Community System wrapped a blanket around a tree that featured more than a dozen colors. It was made of recycled plastic tablecloths.
Nonprofits are to have their trees decorated by July 31.
Hurley, who tells quite a yarn, got the idea from a festival in Norway. She read about how a community had decorated trees to celebrate its festival.
“And I thought, ‘Wow, with our beautiful trees up and down State Fair Boulevard, wouldn’t that be stunning?’” she said.
Asking nonprofits in town to decorate the trees on State Fair Boulevard “would give them a platform to maybe exude some creativity, do a little art therapy” and “bring their love and their message to other people,” Hurley said.
A sign in front of each tree publicizes the organization that decorated it.
There isn’t much to see yet. Only one or two trees have been decorated.
But the completed project will make “a beautiful fairway straight into our fairgrounds,” said Hurley, who handles experiential partnerships and is director of sponsorships and hospitality.
“Isn’t this cool?” said Renae Swanson of the Crisis Center. “I love that they’re doing this.”
Tree No. 13, the Crisis Center’s tree, will be devoted to “Breaking the Cycle of Violence.”
Swanson is busy crocheting a rainbow flag for the tree. The flag will signify support to people of all gender preferences. Other people are crocheting tears and hearts.
Tears are shed for people who are the victims of violence.
“But they get the love and support from us,” Swanson said. That’s what the hearts will represent.
The group also plans to decorate the tree with balloons, wrapped with yarn that’s soaked in glue and allowed to dry.
The Crisis Center will decorate its tree the last week of July.
The tree decorations are not limited to yarn.
Denise McGovern-Gallagher of the Clean Community System was assisted by Katie Vlach, who used an old pallet to weave the tablecloths into a blanket. The sign publicizing the Clean Community System was made of recycled plywood. Vlach is coordinator for Keep Grand Island Beautiful.
The decorations also aren’t limited to the base of the tree.
“They can go to the top if they want to,” Hurley said. The main requirement is that the decor doesn’t damage the tree.
Also on Tuesday, Billie Herron and Jodi Fegley of the Crane Trust were starting on their tree, wrapping yarn around the trunk.
Hurley and four other women from the State Fair were decorating a tree with surveying tape and flag rope. The other women were Jaime Parr, Janna Kuklis, Judy Trent and Tish Eckstrom.
Hurley said the groups were “bombing the boulevard.”
Many of the nonprofit organizations will receive prizes, courtesy of Copycat Printing, Anderson Auto, Bosselman’s and Case IH.
Groups that want to be included in the Yarn Bombing project should send an email to Lhurley@statefair.org.
For the second year in a row, Grand Islanders won’t be decorating hay bales to promote the State Fair. The program was suspended last year because the bales were needed for fighting the flood.
“So we’re trying to maybe start this as something new and different,” Hurley said.
Beginning Aug. 1, people from around the state are invited to yarn bomb trees in front of their homes, businesses and churches, she said. Those people are asked to send their photos to the State Fair. Prizes will be awarded.
Hurley would like those participants to use a happy theme, “because the State Fair is happiness.”
But they can choose another message if it’s important to them, she said.
