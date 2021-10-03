Norman Schuster was a busy man before he was 20

Instead of attending his prom and graduation from Callaway High School in the spring of 1945, Norman Schuster had his hands full at basic training at Fort McClellan, Ala.
Schuster joined the Army on Feb. 16, 1945, when he was still a senior in high school. He had received his draft notice the previous November, when he turned 18. The superintendent assured him that he had enough credits to graduate. Schuster’s brother, Louis, picked up his diploma.
Meanwhile, Schuster was busy. After 17 weeks at Fort McClellan, he was shipped to California.
On the same day Schuster boarded a ship for the Philippines, he learned that the first nuclear bomb had been dropped on Hiroshima.
After a month in the Philippines, Schuster and his fellow soldiers headed for Japan.
Fortunately, by that time, World War II had ended.
Schuster’s wife, Betty, is relieved that her husband didn’t have to go into the caves of Japan, fighting determined Japanese soldiers.
The nuclear bomb was terrible, she said. But so was the war.
Seeing the devastation
In Japan, Schuster worked for a year at the base in Yokohama. While he was there, the Army took several truckloads of soldiers to see the devastation caused by the bomb that hit Hiroshima. He took photographs of the ruins.
Few buildings were left standing.
“If it wasn’t glass or steel, it wasn’t there,” he said. “It took everything.”
Schuster spent a year and nine months in the Army. He was out of the service before he turned 20.
The official date of his honorable discharge was Nov. 20, 1946. His 20th birthday was the next day.
Schuster, now 94, is proud that he served his country.
He has always been very patriotic and felt it was his duty to serve, his wife and daughter said.
What he enjoyed most about the service was the friends he made. The other members of the Eighth Army were a good bunch of guys, Schuster said.
He still has his military documents and other items he brought back from the war.
One of them is a pocket-size Heart-Shield Catholic prayer book, which has a gold-plated steel cover. His mother sent him the book, which was meant to deflect bullets when worn in his breast pocket. “May this keep you safe from harm,” the book reads.
Schuster was adept at using his M-1 rifle. He was one of two soldiers in a group of more than 400 men who attained sharpshooter certification. As congratulations, he got a handshake from the colonel. The other sharpshooter was from Arnold.
He was one of quite a few Custer County natives who served during World War II.
Life after the war
The Schusters have lived near Phillips for 29 years. They moved to the area to be closer to family.
Their daughter, Becky Whipple, lives at Grand Island. She and her husband, Ed, have two children, Tess and Taylor. When the Schusters moved to Phillips, the kids were 4 and 6.
Schuster was born in Tecumseh, the son of Felix and Clara Schuster. He grew up on a farm two miles south of Callaway.
He had two sisters and two brothers, both of whom also served in the Army.
When Schuster got home from the war, he worked at the International Harvester dealer at Callaway for five years.
He paid $1,100 for a 1940 Ford convertible.
At a dance in 1950, he met Betty Peterson, a graduate of Arnold High School.
This November, they’ll celebrate 71 years of marriage. Betty is now 90.
In 1952, Schuster began farming and ranching near Callaway. He loved farming and taking care of his cattle.
He worked hard and took very few vacations, his daughter said.
A member of American Legion Post 59, he was part of the honor guard for many years. He served on the elevator board and at St. Boniface Catholic Church.
At the age of 50, he decided to fulfill a dream and get his pilot’s license. He used a dirt road on his farm as the runway for his Super Cub plane.
He also restored antique cars — all Fords.
Moving to Phillips, he took good care of his garden, flowers and lawn. He also built a full-size windmill next to the house.
The Schuster family still owns a set of Noritake china he sent back from Japan. He paid $20 for the china, which provides service for eight.
In 2012, Norman and Betty were happy to take part in a Hall County Hero Flight.