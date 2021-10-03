Norman Schuster was a busy man before he was 20

The nuclear bomb was terrible, she said. But so was the war.

Seeing the devastation

In Japan, Schuster worked for a year at the base in Yokohama. While he was there, the Army took several truckloads of soldiers to see the devastation caused by the bomb that hit Hiroshima. He took photographs of the ruins.

Few buildings were left standing.

“If it wasn’t glass or steel, it wasn’t there,” he said. “It took everything.”

Schuster spent a year and nine months in the Army. He was out of the service before he turned 20.

The official date of his honorable discharge was Nov. 20, 1946. His 20th birthday was the next day.

Schuster, now 94, is proud that he served his country.

He has always been very patriotic and felt it was his duty to serve, his wife and daughter said.

What he enjoyed most about the service was the friends he made. The other members of the Eighth Army were a good bunch of guys, Schuster said.

He still has his military documents and other items he brought back from the war.

