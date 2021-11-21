North Pole: Annual event takes children on holiday journey at Stuhr Museum

After, they were introduced to a trio of real reindeers, Comet, and her children, Dasher and Prancer. The kids also had the opportunity to tell Santa their Christmas wishes.

“It’s just a time to make the magic of Christmas come true,” Hunt said.

Larry Roberts was the conductor of the North Pole Express.

“I’m the only one the hats fits, so I was elected,” Roberts explained.

As the conductor, he greets each of the passengers, punches their tickets as they boarded, and even took photos with them, allowing the kids to wear his conductor’s hat.

It is a special role, Roberts said, up there with being Santa himself, a role which Roberts also has played.

“Out here, there’s only three things I won’t do: I won’t sing. I won’t dance. And I won’t wear tights,” he said. “Other than that, I have been the Easter Bunny, Santa’s helper, the conductor, the professor, a wizard, a trail boss. I have more hats than I probably deserve, but I have enjoyed it.”

Tickets went on sale the first week of October and sold out quickly.

“Usually by the 15th of October we’re full,” Hunt said.