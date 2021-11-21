North Pole: Annual event takes children on holiday journey at Stuhr Museum

All aboard!
North Pole Express launched Saturday at Grand Island’s Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer.
The annual event, held on the Saturday before Thanksgiving and the Saturday after, uses the museum’s restored late 19th century train cars to create a fantastic journey to the North Pole with treats, songs, stories and even a visit by Santa himself.
The event was inspired by, but does not directly adapt or borrow from, the children’s Christmas classic, “The Polar Express.”
It is a day for children ages 4 and up, said Stuhr director of business operations Renae Hunt.
“We read a story to them, and they’re served hot chocolate and a cookie on the train,” she said.
The event takes place in a restored 1890s century Cripple Creek passenger car on the museum’s campus.
“They get to experience what it looked like in the 1890s, what a train car used to look like,” Hunt said.
The young passengers were entertained by a singing elf, portrayed by director of education Carly Cremers, and Santa Claus himself appeared, portrayed by director of visitor experience Scott Hunt, joined by Mrs. Claus, portrayed by Saundra Bottger.
The children went into the museum’s restore mail car and built their own wooden train engines, the same made by Santa’s elves.
After, they were introduced to a trio of real reindeers, Comet, and her children, Dasher and Prancer. The kids also had the opportunity to tell Santa their Christmas wishes.
“It’s just a time to make the magic of Christmas come true,” Hunt said.
Larry Roberts was the conductor of the North Pole Express.
“I’m the only one the hats fits, so I was elected,” Roberts explained.
As the conductor, he greets each of the passengers, punches their tickets as they boarded, and even took photos with them, allowing the kids to wear his conductor’s hat.
It is a special role, Roberts said, up there with being Santa himself, a role which Roberts also has played.
“Out here, there’s only three things I won’t do: I won’t sing. I won’t dance. And I won’t wear tights,” he said. “Other than that, I have been the Easter Bunny, Santa’s helper, the conductor, the professor, a wizard, a trail boss. I have more hats than I probably deserve, but I have enjoyed it.”
Tickets went on sale the first week of October and sold out quickly.
“Usually by the 15th of October we’re full,” Hunt said.
There are 120 tickets total for the six sessions during the event’s two days, said director of marketing and communications Karen Buettner.
“I think it’s really great that we’re able to hold this event again, and do it safely,” she said. “Just the fact that we’re sold out on every weekend is great. We’ve got the two weekends and there’s only one ticket that didn’t get sold. That speaks a lot for the program, I think.”
It is the first year to host reindeer, Buettner noted.
They arrived just before the start of the day’s first session.
“I’m really looking forward to getting to meet them, maybe even more than the kids are,” she said.
The day is a celebration both of Christmas and history, Hunt said.
“I love Christmas,” she said. “I love to be able to see children with Christmas. We have these beautiful restored cars. Why not put them to use? One way to do that is to incorporate a story that involves what we have.”
For more information about Stuhr Museum activities and offerings, visit stuhrmuseum.org.