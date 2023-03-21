The North Road paving improvement project from Old Potash Highway to 13th Street moved into its final phase this week.

As of Monday, March 20, North Road is closed to through-traffic from Faidley Avenue to 13th Street for intersection, driveway and sidewalk construction. This segment of roadway will remain open for local property access, but should not be used by the general public.

North Road from Faidley to 13th is anticipated to be open by the end of April. The North Road and Faidley Avenue roundabout will remain open to east, west and southbound traffic. North Road from Old Potash to Faidley will remain open.

The North Road project includes reconstruction from Old Potash Highway to 13th Street. The project has removed the existing 24-foot wide asphalt roadway and includes construction of a concrete curb and gutter, 3-lane, 41-foot wide roadway section. A roundabout has been constructed at the intersection of North and Faidley. The project also includes storm sewer construction, bike trail and sidewalk improvements and water main adjustments.

On Oct. 12, 2021, the City Council awarded the construction contract to Elsbury Construction of Grand Island for $2,655,803.05.

In addition, the general contractor, Diamond Engineering, has revised the construction sequence for the North Road project from Highway 30 to Old Potash. North Road was closed on March 10 from Stauss Road to Edna Drive. Property owner access for residents on the west side of North Road shall access North Road from Edna Drive. This included residents on Westgate Road, Joey Circle, Centre Street, Lillie Drive, Mable Drive and Edna Drive. North Road from Stauss Road to Edna Drive is anticipated to be open by the end of May.

The North Road project includes reconstruction from Highway 30 to Old Potash Highway. The project consists of removal of the existing 24-foot wide asphalt roadway and construction of a concrete curb and gutter, 3-lane, 41-foot wide roadway section. The project will also include storm sewer construction, sidewalk improvements and water main adjustments.

On Oct. 11, 2022, the City Council awarded the construction contract to Diamond Engineering of Grand Island for $1,357,957.70