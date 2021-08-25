North Road closed from State and Cannon to Capital

As part of the ongoing paving improvement project, North Road is closed from State Street/Cannon Road to Capital Avenue.

That section of road closed Monday.

North Road continues to be closed from 13th Street to State Street/Cannon Road, with this segment tentatively scheduled to be open in September. North Road from State Street/Cannon Road to Capital Avenue will be closed until late fall.

The North Road project includes reconstruction from 13th Street to Capital. The project will consist of removal of the existing 24-foot wide asphalt roadway and constructing a concrete curb and gutter, three-lane, 41-foot wide roadway section.

A roundabout has been constructed at the intersection of North Road and State Street/Cannon Road. The project will include storm sewer construction, sidewalk improvements, water main adjustments and multiple private utility relocations. For more information on the project, and other Public Works projects, visit the projects webpage at drivegi.com, or call Public Works at 308-385-5455.