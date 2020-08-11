Grand Island city officials say a construction project that will improve North Road is progressing, but Northwest Public Schools say construction will affect school traffic when school resumes Thursday.
Public Works Director John Collins told The Independent in April that North Road will be converted into a three-lane road with the third lane being a continuous left-turn lane.
A roundabout also will be constructed at the intersection of Capital Avenue and North Road.
The North Road project will consist of removing the 24-foot-wide asphalt roadway to construct a concrete curb and gutter, three-lane, 41-foot-wide roadway section.
“In the bigger picture, all of North Road from Highway 30 to Highway 2 will be rebuilt from an existing two-lane rural asphalt road, to a three-lane curb and gutter with a center turn lane,” Project Engineer Tim Golka said. “The old two-lane black asphalt roadway is getting torn out. We are replacing it and widening the roadway to put in a concrete curb and gutter road with sidewalks in some areas.”
The project also will include storm sewer construction, sidewalk improvements, water main adjustments and sanitary sewer extension at Northview Drive. The city said the project will improve drainage as water will be directed off the road onto Capital Avenue down to Moore’s Creek.
Golka said crews have completed paving on North Road from Highway 2 south to Northwest High School’s south exit. He said crews are paving from the south entrance to Capital Avenue.
Golka said work will begin soon on the roundabout.
In a news release, the city said only residents will have access to North Road south of Northwest High School’s driveways. Access to Primrose Retirement Community’s south driveway will be from Highway 281 and Capital Avenue east of North Road. Access to the Primrose’s north driveway will be from Highway 2 and North Road.
Northwest Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Edwards said students are urged to enter the school grounds from the north off Highway 2. He said this will “put a lot of traffic” on Highway 2, which makes him nervous.
“A lot of teenage kids are coming in off of the busy highway,” Edwards said. “We are going to talk to (high school) students about (how) just because they think their foot might be able to hit the gas and beat that car, be safe. We would rather have them show up late to school than be in an accident.”
After school, Edwards said, “what we are going to encourage our students to do when they go north on North Road, is to turn right on Highway 2 versus turning left and causing traffic (backups).”
Edwards said the north lot entrance will be for the north lot only, while the east lot entrance will be for the east lot only due to the construction.
He said those dropping off or picking up for band are encouraged to use Northview Drive to enter and exit.
“We caution people that that is a residential neighborhood and to please drive 25 mph or below,” Edwards said.
Those who are dropping off or who are parked in the east lot are encouraged to exit the high school’s south exit and turn north on North Road toward Highway 2.
Edwards said a map of how to enter and exit Northwest High School will be posted on the district’s website. Northwest High School Principal Tim Krupicka said the map also was emailed to all parents and students.
When the project is completed, Edwards said, “it will be nice that we have a turn lane. There will also be a sidewalk. They (crews) were pouring that this (Monday) afternoon.”
