North Road will be open temporarily on Sunday for Northwest High School graduation traffic.
A press release from the city of Grand Island says North Road will be open from Highway 2 to the north entrance of Northwest High School to allow for better traffic flow to the high school’s graduation ceremony.
Northwest Superintendent Jeff Edwards said there will be no access from Capital Avenue eastbound to the high school.
“We will be routing people into the parking lot from that (North Road) and — if it is not raining — we will exit back to the north,” Edwards said. “If not, we will reroute them the same way they came in if it is raining and it is muddy.”
Construction on North Road is ongoing as the city is expanding the street from two lanes to three. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
