North Road work to begin week of March 15
North Road work to begin week of March 15

Phase 2 of the North Road paving improvement project will begin the week of March 15, says the Grand Island Public Works Department.

The initial work will include North Road and the State Street/Cannon Road intersection. That intersection is tentatively planned to be closed until July.

The reconstruction of North Road from 13th Street to State Street/Cannon Road is tentatively scheduled to run from May through the summer. Reconstruction of North Road from State Street/Cannon Road to Capital Avenue is tentatively scheduled to begin in July. By contract, it is allowed to be completed by the spring of 2022.

The North Road project includes reconstruction from 13th Street to Capital Avenue. The project will consist of removal of the existing 24-foot-wide asphalt roadway and construction of a concrete curb and gutter, three-lane, 41-foot-wide roadway section.

A roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of North Road and State Street/Cannon Road. The project will also include storm sewer construction, sidewalk improvements, water main adjustments and multiple private utility relocations.

On Jan. 26, the Grand Island City Council awarded the construction contract to Diamond Engineering Company of Grand Island for $3,282,035.30.

For more information on the roadway project, and other Public Works projects, visit the webpage at www.drivegi.com, or call Public Works at 308-385-5455.

