Northbound lane on Grand Island's Custer Avenue closed Monday

The Custer Avenue Paving Improvement Project is currently underway, the Grand Island Public Works Department announced Thursday.

The Custer Avenue northbound lane is scheduled to be closed on Monday from Old Potash Highway to 10th Street. The Custer southbound lane will remain open through the project corridor for access to residents and businesses.

Access on Custer will be one way in a southerly direction. No northbound traffic on Custer will be allowed in this phase.

A detour route will be provided on Old Potash Highway, Webb Road and 13th Street to reduce traffic through the construction zone.

Custer Avenue intersections at Old Potash Highway, Faidley Avenue and 13th Street will remain open to east/west traffic for this project phase. No parking will be allowed on Custer through the construction zone.

This phase of Custer Avenue is tentatively planned to be closed until May.

The Custer project includes reconstruction from Old Potash Highway to 13th Street. The project will include reconstruction of the center 40 feet of the concrete roadway. A 30-inch curb and gutter section will remain on both the east and west sides. Sidewalk and driveways will remain in place. Curb, gutter and sidewalks will be replaced at select locations. The project will focus on the pavement reconstruction, and no improvements to the underground utilities or storm sewer are anticipated.

On Oct. 12, 2021, the City Council awarded the construction contract of Phase 1 (Old Potash to Faidley) to Diamond Engineering Co. of Grand Island for $1,246,840.95.

On Jan. 25, the City Council awarded the construction contract of Phase II (Faidley to 13th Street) to Diamond Engineering of Grand Island for $962,102.75

For more information on the roadway project and other Public Works projects, visit the projects webpage at www.drivegi.com or call Public Works at 308-385-5455.