It took three months, but the Northwest Board of Education has approved the district calendar for the 2021-22 school year.
At its meeting Monday night — its first in-person meeting since March 25 — the board voted 4-2, with board members Bret Mader and Robin Schutt voting no, to approve the calendar. Advisory board member Becky Rosenlund voted yes.
The vote comes after the board voted in May to table approval of the calendar due to concerns about the number of noon dismissals.
During its June board meeting, board members discussed a revised calendar that reduced the number of noon dismissal days, but voted again to table approval due to concerns about 2 p.m. dismissals on Wednesdays due to Professional Learning Communities meeting.
Board President Dan Leiser said he, board member Bret Mader and Schutt met with district administrators two weeks ago to discuss PLCs and 2 p.m. dismissals. He said coming out of this meeting, the intent was not to devalue the PLCs, but to see whether there are times other than 2 p.m. on Wednesdays that would work for them to meet.
“During our (committee) meeting, we had a discussion about other possibilities,” Leiser said.
“Seeing the district calendar as presented, my personal opinion is that I am in favor of approving it, but I would like the administrative team to continue to look into Zoom meetings.”
Leiser said he would like to have the PLC times changed to allow for more classroom instruction time. Schutt echoed that thought.
She said she is not a fan of PLCs because they cut into face-to-face instructional time between students and teachers, and replace it with 75 minutes a week among educational professionals.
“If we can just manipulate things or shift things, that would be better,” Schutt said. “Kids have been out of school six to eight weeks — or however long it’s been. It is important that our kids are in school and that we are getting the most of our certified staff. That comes with student-teacher face time.”
Also on Monday night, the board split 3-3 on voting to approve a $273,620 proposal from Ensley Electric to replace athletic field lights with Musco LED lights at Northwest High School. Bret Mader, Mike Shafer and Karl Quandt voted yes. Rosenlund voted no, but her vote does not count because she serves only in an advisory role.
Shafer said he thought the lights need replaced because they have been in place at Northwest for 50 years and that the district “has hardly spent anything on that” in that time.
Leiser said that at the June board meeting, the board heard that Northwest spent between $300 and $700 a year on light repairs for the past seven or eight years with each bulb costing $50. He said he did not feel this amount justified replacing the lights.
In other action, the Northwest board recognized the top 15% of the 2020 Northwest High School class. A ceremony took place prior to the board meeting.
