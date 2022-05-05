 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Northwest approves turf, electrical bids for athletic complex project

  • 0
Grand Island Northwest School building

Northwest Public Schools 

 Independent/Josh Salmon

After a late Tuesday night board of education meeting, Northwest Public Schools is another step closer to making the capital campaign dream a reality.

The winning bidders were Nemaha Sports Construction of Lincoln for field turf not exceeding $1.313 million and Ensley Electric responsible for $320,800 worth of field lighting. Should groundwater be found when digging for posts, $10,500 will be added to the price tag.

Jeff Edwards, Northwest Public Schools Superintendent, said the field-related bids came in a little higher than expected, but the lowest responsible bidder, Nemaha Sports Construction, was approved.

Wilkins Architecture of Kearney was also hired. They also played a role in the school’s science rooms a year ago.

“They put the bid package out, basically to anybody and everybody,” Edwards said.

Nemaha has installed several fields in the area for the past five or six years. The company also matched the GINW’s vision for the type of turf to be installed.

People are also reading…

The next steps begin yet this week with documents being assembled and signed and the schedule solidified.

“Hopefully, as soon as school gets out, we’ll start seeing some dirt moved on the football field,” Edwards said.

Jeff Edwards

Jeff Edwards, Superintendent

It will be “quite a process,” he added.

A depth of at least two feet will be scraped and rebuilt, with eventual turf being ready for players. The goal is to have the field ready for Northwest’s first home football game, although that date could vary depending on supply and demand, and labor issues.

“We’ll try to get as close to that as possible, and if not make arrangements that are the least interruptive of the season as we can have in the fall,” Edwards said.

The project is coming together on paper, but there is a lot more work on the horizon.

“We’re not done. We’re just getting the ball rolling,” he said.

jessica.votipka@theindependent.com

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420

Related to this story

Most Popular

GISH seniors graduate from Nebraska College Preparatory Academy

GISH seniors graduate from Nebraska College Preparatory Academy

Students are selected for the program in the eighth grade and continue through high school. If those students complete the four-year preparatory requirements, they are eligible for the financial promise that covers their full cost of attendance to the university

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

US Fed raises interest rates half-point in biggest hike since 2000

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts