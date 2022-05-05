Northwest approves turf, electrical bids for athletic complex project

After a late Tuesday night board of education meeting, Northwest Public Schools is another step closer to making the capital campaign dream a reality.

The winning bidders were Nemaha Sports Construction of Lincoln for field turf not exceeding $1.313 million and Ensley Electric responsible for $320,800 worth of field lighting. Should groundwater be found when digging for posts, $10,500 will be added to the price tag.

Jeff Edwards, Northwest Public Schools Superintendent, said the field-related bids came in a little higher than expected, but the lowest responsible bidder, Nemaha Sports Construction, was approved.

Wilkins Architecture of Kearney was also hired. They also played a role in the school’s science rooms a year ago.

“They put the bid package out, basically to anybody and everybody,” Edwards said.

Nemaha has installed several fields in the area for the past five or six years. The company also matched the GINW’s vision for the type of turf to be installed.

The next steps begin yet this week with documents being assembled and signed and the schedule solidified.

“Hopefully, as soon as school gets out, we’ll start seeing some dirt moved on the football field,” Edwards said.

It will be “quite a process,” he added.

A depth of at least two feet will be scraped and rebuilt, with eventual turf being ready for players. The goal is to have the field ready for Northwest’s first home football game, although that date could vary depending on supply and demand, and labor issues.

“We’ll try to get as close to that as possible, and if not make arrangements that are the least interruptive of the season as we can have in the fall,” Edwards said.

The project is coming together on paper, but there is a lot more work on the horizon.

“We’re not done. We’re just getting the ball rolling,” he said.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.