Northwest board hears science classrooms renovation proposal

“But in the other two (rooms), we would try to preserve as much of the existing casework as we can to keep the project cost low,” he said.

In the biology classroom, Sertich said a U-shaped island in the middle of the classroom has created a bottleneck and keeps the room from functioning efficiently. In the concept plan presented to the board Tuesday night, the island would be removed and replaced with a smaller teacher station.

He said the sink fixtures currently are rusting and would be improved as part of the proposed project. The asbestos tile also will be “taken care of.”

The project also proposes to preserve as much of the existing cabinets in the biology lab as possible, Sertich said, but some additional storage would be added on the north wall.

Sertich said the proposed concept plan calls for the chemistry lab to be opened to have better efficiency with room usage.