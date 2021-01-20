Northwest board hears science classrooms renovation proposal

Northwest High School science classrooms would see improvements under a proposal presented Tuesday night.
At its annual retreat, the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education heard a report from Jacob Sertich, managing principal/architect with Wilkins Architecture Design Planning in Kearney, on a renovation study conducted by the architectural firm.
The Northwest board voted this past November to authorize Wilkins ADP to complete a $1,000 study of the science area at the high school, and to provide a cost estimate for a possible renovation project. No formal action was taken on the project at Tuesday’s retreat, but the board is expected to consider the project at a future meeting.
Sertich said the projected constructed costs are $495,000, assuming only one phase is done on the project. Additional projected costs are $12,500 for furniture and $45,000 to $50,000 for design/engineering costs. The total projected cost of the project would be $550,000 to $560,000.
“It is just a study at this point, so anything can be changed,” he said.
Sertich said Wilkins ADP is proposing “the most intensive renovation” in the existing chemistry classroom. Asbestos tile would be removed and the ceiling would be replaced as it is in poor condition due to rust or other issues.
The classroom’s existing cabinets also would be replaced, Sertich said, as Wilkins ADP is proposing a different layout for the room.
“But in the other two (rooms), we would try to preserve as much of the existing casework as we can to keep the project cost low,” he said.
In the biology classroom, Sertich said a U-shaped island in the middle of the classroom has created a bottleneck and keeps the room from functioning efficiently. In the concept plan presented to the board Tuesday night, the island would be removed and replaced with a smaller teacher station.
He said the sink fixtures currently are rusting and would be improved as part of the proposed project. The asbestos tile also will be “taken care of.”
The project also proposes to preserve as much of the existing cabinets in the biology lab as possible, Sertich said, but some additional storage would be added on the north wall.
Sertich said the proposed concept plan calls for the chemistry lab to be opened to have better efficiency with room usage.
“In the chemistry lab, we would remove a teaching station and replace that,” he said. “We would have a new fume hood and do some other work with the sinks. We would also do some work in the storage room between the chemistry and biology classrooms. There are some new benches that would be added, as well as some new aisles. So we would need to get the water and the gas to those new benches and do some other minor plumbing work with that.”
Sertich said snorkel exhaust arms would be installed above the benches in the chemistry lab. The arms come down from the ceiling to the student benches and allow the students to “work on whatever they are working on at their spot.”
“It really helps with the efficiency because students do not have to take everything to a fume hood or passing around a portable one,” Sertich said. “It enables more efficiency, more class time and allows more things to get done. It really simulates more of what students will experience when they get out to a college or university.”
He said there would be new flooring and ceilings in all of the labs. There would be select plumbing and HVAC work done and LED lighting also would be added.