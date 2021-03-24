Northwest Distinguished Alumni Award nominations sought

The Northwest Education Foundation is seeking nominations for the 26th annual Northwest High School Distinguished Alumni Awards.

Nominations will be considered for individuals who are alumni of Northwest High School and who have made, or are currently making, a positive difference in the world. The acceptance period runs until the end of the business day on May 15.

For a list of qualifications in order to be nominated and a required nomination form that must be completed, go online to https://docs.google.com/document/d/1HAzFyP8H5MnVlP66CJqa0v6SRBhufzbQSP-2RkDIZyc/copy

Nomination forms also may be found on the Northwest Public Schools website under the tab “District,” “Northwest Education Foundation.”

Official nomination forms may be mailed to Northwest Education Foundation, 2710 N. North Road, Grand Island, NE 68803. They also may be emailed to foundation@ginorthwest.org.