Northwest earns back-to-back state titles in hip-hop competition

Senior Jadyn Wilson said she is excited because state dance is about showcasing their routines and watching other schools’ routines.

“State is just about all the teams around Nebraska getting together and showing each other what we can do,” Wilson said.

Grand Island Senior High coach Hannah Luber said her girls have put in a lot of work and hoped that her girls would leave everything they had on the floor.

“This is their moment to shine and show everybody they’re here and have a good time,” Luber said.

The Islandaires competed in two routines at the state competition as well: high-kick and hip-hop.

Luber said high-kick is a technical category because the girls have to demonstrate different types of kicks and formations.

The routines must have at least 60 kicks, she said.

Luber said this is the first time in her three years that the girls were performing a hip-hop routine, something her team was excited about.

“They get to put in their own style and portray their own identity while dancing,” she said.

Due to COVID-19, some rules have changed.