Northwest Education Foundation to give student award for character, work ethic

In order to receive the award, James McGahan said, a Northwest student must be nominated by a Northwest staff member. This ensures that the student truly is deserving of the award.

“I would hope that it would not go to the star,” he said. “I hope it goes to somebody who works every bit as hard as the star, but didn’t have the level of talent that the star had. The stars are going to get taken care of and are going to get plenty of scholarships.”

Baxter-Collins said one thing that makes this new award unique is that it will not necessarily be awarded to someone who is going to college.

“They might be going on to taking over running the family farm or going into the military,” she said. “No matter what your choice is after high school, you still can be nominated for this.”

Baxter-Collins said the Northwest Education Foundation would “love to have this (award) start as soon as possible” but first wants to raise funds to make it sustainable.

The amount given out as part of the award each year will depend on the total funds raised.

The foundation will start sending letters seeking donations to two past Northwest High School classes on which it has the most alumni information, Baxter-Collins said.