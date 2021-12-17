Northwest educator wins 2021 Excellence in Teaching award

For nearly 40 years Diane Rouzee has touched the lives of Northwest students. Rouzee was recognized this morning for her hard work and dedication with the 2021 Kim West Dinsdale Excellence in Teaching award.
The surprise awards ceremony was at Northwest, supporters from students to faculty, community members to administrators, gathered to honor the beloved Northwest High School business teacher. Looking around Northwest’s facilities, chances are you’ll see something produced by the school’s very own students, thanks to Rouzee’s guidance.
“She does the little things that make a huge difference in students’ lives,” wrote her nominator. “I have seen countless examples of students who once they leave Diane’s classroom return often to visit and also get advice. She teaches her students not only the basics of accounting, marketing, and business but also valuable life skills.”
She is also the assistant coach for the Northwest boys’ and girls’ golf teams. Prior to that, she coached volleyball for 34 years.
“In the fall, nominations are submitted to recognize Hall County educators who are exemplary in their profession,” said Kendra Lutz, program officer at the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation. “The impact that Diane has made on students in the Northwest School district for 38 years and youths through her community involvement speaks volumes to being a superior educator and an extraordinary person.”
Kim Dinsdale started the award in 2005 to honor educators who have had a lasting impact on their students, colleagues and school communities. This year is the 17th annual Excellence in Teaching Award, which not only recognizes an outstanding educator but also awards the winner with $5,000.
Candidates must be an active, certified teacher and/or guidance counselor for students in grades pre-kindergarten through 12th grades. Recipients also must be employed by a public or private school within Hall County.
Rouzee is the 20th recipient of the award.
Last year’s recipient was Chuck DeWitt, math and science teacher at Walnut Middle School.