Northwest Electric acquires Hastings repair shop

COLUMBUS — Northwest Electric, Inc. has acquired Hatten Electric Services & Bak-Vol, a repair shop located in Hastings. The acquisition was effective Oct. 1.

Northwest Electric was established in 1955 and serves communities across five locations spread throughout the Midwest. This new opportunity will allow Northwest Electric to bring a stronger sales presence and enhanced service to the people of Hastings and the surrounding area.

“Our core focus is to exceed the expectations of the communities we serve,” says Kyle Fritz, a vice president at Northwest Electric. “We’re a family-owned company with a fierce dedication to customer service. We couldn’t be more excited to bring our industry leading service to the community of Hastings.”

Hatten Electric has served the Hastings area for nearly 70 years. Its employees will be retained and will be welcomed under the employment of Northwest Electric.

“Their expertise and years of dedication to the community will be a valuable resource and will allow for a seamless transition,” Northwest said in press release.

Northwest Electric is a family-owned company that grew from a single motor repair shop to a large operation with branches in Columbus, Norfolk, Kearney, Lincoln, and Le Mars, Iowa. Learn more at nwelectric.com.