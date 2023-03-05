The Northwest High School chapter of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America attended the State Peer Education Conference in Kearney.

The theme of the meeting on on Feb. 27 was “Channeling Your Inner Leader,” the school said in a release. The State Peer Officer Team encouraged chapters to focus their leadership efforts at a local level through their Community Outreach Project. Chapters were encouraged to hold school food drives and donate to a local shelter or similar organization.

Members from the Northwest FCCLA chapter donated 854 items and $1,175.63 to the Salvation Army.

Candidates for the 2023-2024 State Peer Officers Team were also introduced during the conference. Other awards were presented at the Peer Conference. The GI Northwest High School FCCLA Chapter was recognized for attending, and earning certificates of participation in the State Peer Officer Family Team Capture the Action and Stand Up for Families outreach projects.

The keynote speaker at the conference was Monica Huber, a training specialist. Her presentation was titled “How Do I Prepare to Show Up for My…self… school..work…family…friends…life and everything in between?” She shared a message about being prepared for everything in life, with leadership and schoolwork examples.

Additionally, three breakout sessions represented the three FCCLA National Programs the State Peer Officer Teams are promoting this year: Families Acting for Community Traffic Safety (FACTS), Career Connection, and Stand Up. The FACTS session was presented by members of the Community Leader Team and featured the Nebraska State Patrol. Trooper Shriver and Trooper Kroeger provided a rollover demonstration for members and advisers.

The Career Leader Team hosted a Career Panel with Carol Erwin (post-secondary teacher educator), Hannah Kizer (interior designer), Kris Walahoski (registered dietician), and Tyler Clay (Buckle recruiter). Each of their careers represented a different section of the FCS Career Pathway. These representatives answered questions from members about their own careers and how they got to where they are today.

The Family Leader Team partnered with Jackie Freeman presenting “A Healthy Outside Starts from the Inside.” Jackie shared her story as a past FCCLA member and also kept her life balanced with being a mom, running coach, and school nurse. Her main point included how to balance physical health with mental health to keep our “insides” as healthy as our “outsides.” She expressed that all members have a special place in this life and that we will achieve great things now and in the future.

FCCLA members and sponsors attending the State Peer Education Conference from Northwest were Kennedy Brown, Hailee Kozakiewicz, Ella Mittelstaedt, and adviser, Tamara Nelson.