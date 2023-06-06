Northwest Public Schools’ legal team has volleyed back at a lawsuit alleging the district violated the First Amendment.

In late March, the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska filed a lawsuit in district court, saying school officials’ decision to cancel the high school student newspaper violated the First Amendment on three counts: the right to be free of viewpoint discrimination, free of retaliation and their right to be free of viewpoint discrimination, freedom from retaliation and the right to receive information.

Statements from students, faculty, staff and school board members have indicated the publication, which existed in paper form for 50-plus years, was cancelled because of LGBTQ+ content.

Last week, Northwest’s legal team filed a motion to dismiss, saying Northwest Public Schools’ calendar and co-plaintiff Marcus Pennell’s graduation date bring the validity of the plaintiffs’ (Pennell and the Nebraska High School Press Association) into question.

The motion also states the case against Northwest and Superintendent Jeff Edwards has no standing because the newspaper returned in a digital form after “nothing more than a one-semester pause.”

The defendants also said the government has a right to close a public forum, in this case the Northwest High School Saga. The motion to dismiss cites the case based on International Society for Krishna Consciousness, Inc. v. Lee. “In some sense the government always retains authority to close a public forum, by selling the property, changing its physical character, or changing its principal use,” the U.S. Supreme Court found.

Lily Amare, an attorney representing Northwest Public Schools and Edwards, declined to comment when reached by The Independent on Monday.

In a statement, ACLU of Nebraska legal counsel Rose Godinez said: “It is disappointing to see Northwest Public Schools refuse to take accountability for violating our clients’ First Amendment rights. The Constitution is clear. Students have a right to learn and communicate free from discriminatory retaliation. They also have a right to receive information. The district’s decision to shut down the Viking Saga solely based on its LGBTQ+ coverage violated our clients’ rights and sent a chilling message to all students. We look forward to making our reply to the district’s motion. Our focus remains making the best case we can to achieve accountability and to ensure that students’ free speech rights are respected and protected throughout the district.”

ACLU of Nebraska has until June 20, 2023, to file a response to the motion to dismiss.