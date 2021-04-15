Northwest graduate co-authors children’s book

When Todd and Nicole Stoltenberg sat down to read to their two little boys, they found that almost all of the touch-and-feel books deal with farm animals.
The books encourages young readers to touch a pig’s nose or pat a bunny’s tail.
After a while, those books weren’t quite cutting it. The Stoltenbergs looked around for a touch-and-feel book related to sports and “couldn’t really find anything. We decided to see if we could create it ourself,” Todd said.
They wrote the book “You Can Play Sports.”
The Stoltenbergs, who both have athletics in their backgrounds, know the benefits of sports.
Todd, who graduated from Northwest High School, knows that sports promote teamwork and confidence.
The Stoltenbergs, who live in Erie, Colo., also hope the book encourages youngsters to get out there and try new things.
“We’re not forcing any particular sports on our kids or anything, but we’re trying to get them exposed, see if they like it, see if they’re drawn to it,” he said. “And if they are, great. If not, that’s OK, too.”
The book, meant for babies and toddlers, allows young readers to touch the texture of a ball or puck.
Eight sports are featured in “You Can Play Sports.” They are football, basketball, baseball, soccer, tennis, volleyball, golf and hockey.
Conveniently, one of Todd’s friends, Brandon Minch, was trying to get into illustrating. Minch did the illustrations for “You Can Play Sports.”
“So it kind of just worked out,” Todd said.
The book, priced at $20, is available through youcanplaysports.com.
Todd Stoltenberg, 35, grew up near Cairo. At Northwest, he participated in basketball and track. “I went to state all four years in track,” he said. His main events were the 400 and 800-meter run.
After graduating from Nebraska Wesleyan, Todd moved to Denver. He earned his master’s in business administration from the University of Colorado at Denver. His parents are Ed and Deb Stoltenberg, who own Stoltenberg Irrigation.
The former Nicole Fowler, who grew up in Plano, Texas, was a four-year volleyball starter at the University of Tennessee. She also played in the USA Volleyball National Team’s development program. She received her MBA from Belmont University in Nashville.
Todd and Nicole met while working together at GutCheck in Denver. They now work for different companies.
They have two sons. Bode is 2 1/2. Zig is 9 months.
Minch played football at Nebraska Wesleyan. He also played American football in a league in France.
In putting the book together, the Stoltenbergs are using the platform Kickstarter.
Buying a copy of the book is “like ordering a copy in advance and supporting the cause,” Todd said.
Orders will be shipped in late summer or early fall.
Proceeds from each book will be donated to Good Sports, an organization that provides new equipment, apparel and footwear to those most in need.