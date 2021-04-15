Northwest graduate co-authors children’s book

When Todd and Nicole Stoltenberg sat down to read to their two little boys, they found that almost all of the touch-and-feel books deal with farm animals.

The books encourages young readers to touch a pig’s nose or pat a bunny’s tail.

After a while, those books weren’t quite cutting it. The Stoltenbergs looked around for a touch-and-feel book related to sports and “couldn’t really find anything. We decided to see if we could create it ourself,” Todd said.

They wrote the book “You Can Play Sports.”

The Stoltenbergs, who both have athletics in their backgrounds, know the benefits of sports.

Todd, who graduated from Northwest High School, knows that sports promote teamwork and confidence.

The Stoltenbergs, who live in Erie, Colo., also hope the book encourages youngsters to get out there and try new things.

“We’re not forcing any particular sports on our kids or anything, but we’re trying to get them exposed, see if they like it, see if they’re drawn to it,” he said. “And if they are, great. If not, that’s OK, too.”

The book, meant for babies and toddlers, allows young readers to touch the texture of a ball or puck.