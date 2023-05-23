Of the 12 top high school musical productions in the state this past school year, two of them came from Grand Island high schools.

Musicals presented by Northwest High School and Grand Island Senior High were among the 12 outstanding musical theater productions honored by the Nebraska High School Theater Academy. Northwest performed "Tarzan" last fall and GISH staged "Big Fish" this spring.

The two productions also won another major award. "Big Fish" and "Tarzan" were among the 12 statewide productions honored for having an outstanding ensemble.

Students from both high schools will perform at the Nebraska High School Theater Academy Showcase June 4 at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha. The event will be hosted by Broadway performer and Omaha native Kevyn Morrow.

Northwest student Reese Schultz is the recipient of an especially big honor. He is one of 14 National Jimmy Award finalists in the state.

Two members of that group – one boy and one girl -- will represent Nebraska at the Broadway League Foundation’s National High School Musical Theater Awards, which are known as the Jimmy Awards.

The two Nebraskans chosen will join close to 100 other students from across the U.S. for a week of coaching from Broadway artists and industry experts.

Two Northwest students were among 20 Nebraska high schoolers who were honored for outstanding performance in a lead role. They were Caden Keller and Isabella Rivera. Keller played the title role in “Tarzan,” and Rivera portrayed Kala.

Northwest student Jaylyn Taylor, who played Leopard in “Tarzan,” was one of 20 Nebraskans saluted for outstanding performance in a supporting role.

Another one of the 20 was Jake Braun from Hastings High School.

Schultz was one of four Northwest students out of 50 in Nebraska who received National Finalist callbacks to Omaha. The others were Keller, Rivera and Shalee Noorlander.

Schultz got the good news that he was one of the state’s 14 finalists.

Another National Jimmy Award finalist is Jordan Head of Hastings St. Cecilia.

Winners of Jimmy Awards are often given employment opportunities on Broadway.

Schultz, who graduated earlier this month, is unusual in that he had lead roles all four years of high school.

As a freshman, he played Seaweed in “Hairspray.” That production was canceled due to COVID. As a sophomore, he portrayed Tyrone in "Fame." Last year, he was Sebastian in "Little Mermaid." This year, he played Terk in "Tarzan."

He looks back on his high school acting career with great satisfaction.

“It was a lot of lines and a lot of work, but it was worth it.”

He gives much credit to Northwest directors Jeff and Kari Vyhlidal.

“I just want to say how excited and grateful I am to the V’s,” Schultz said, referring to the Vyhlidals. ”They really have given me so many opportunities throughout the last four years.”

Keller also thanked the Vyhlidals for giving him opportunities and for trusting him.

The Northwest students are busy. A couple of weeks ago, Keller played his last soccer game for Northwest.

Rivera, who just finished her junior year, helped start Northwest’s girls wrestling program last year.

The Jimmy Award is named in honor of Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander.