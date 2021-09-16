Northwest High School has ‘band about town’

Music was in the air Tuesday in Grand Island and the Northwest High School Marching Band took its performance to six locations across the city.

The band, which is 96 members strong, has four competitions this season, starting Sept. 25 at the Columbus Marching Festival, said Shawn Pfanstiel, Northwest High School band director.

This is the sixth year the band has toured town, but the band skipped last year because of coronavirus concerns.

“It’s nice being back to doing things — somewhat back to normal,” Pfanstiel said.

Northwest’s jazz band and show choirs also have given public outdoor performances in the past, but he said the logistics of getting a jazz band, which uses equipment such as amplifiers, don’t lend themselves to outdoor, traveling performances.

“This works really well because we hop off the bus and are pretty much ready to play,” Pfanstiel said.

Sharing music goes beyond sharing the sounds, he said.

“We’re trying to drum up more interest in band,” Pfanstiel said.

Among the stops were Northwest schools 1R, St. Libory and Cedar Hollow.