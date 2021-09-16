 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northwest High School has ‘band about town’
0 comments
top story

Northwest High School has ‘band about town’

{{featured_button_text}}

Music was in the air Tuesday in Grand Island and the Northwest High School Marching Band took its performance to six locations across the city.

The band, which is 96 members strong, has four competitions this season, starting Sept. 25 at the Columbus Marching Festival, said Shawn Pfanstiel, Northwest High School band director.

This is the sixth year the band has toured town, but the band skipped last year because of coronavirus concerns.

“It’s nice being back to doing things — somewhat back to normal,” Pfanstiel said.

Northwest’s jazz band and show choirs also have given public outdoor performances in the past, but he said the logistics of getting a jazz band, which uses equipment such as amplifiers, don’t lend themselves to outdoor, traveling performances.

“This works really well because we hop off the bus and are pretty much ready to play,” Pfanstiel said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sharing music goes beyond sharing the sounds, he said.

“We’re trying to drum up more interest in band,” Pfanstiel said.

Among the stops were Northwest schools 1R, St. Libory and Cedar Hollow.

“We talked a little bit about what band is like,” Pfanstiel said of the visits. Riverside, Good Samaritan and Grand Island Public Library were also stops.

Celine Swan, Grand Island Public Library director, said patrons and staff members enjoy listening to students play and share information about their instruments and band in general.

“The neatest thing is we’re kind of like their practice space,” Swan said. “They get people excited about parades and football games. We look forward to them every year.”

Northwest High School Marching Band’s competitions this season also will include Harvest of Harmony in Grand Island on Oct. 2.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Vietnam reporter's tale of 9 weeks in quarantine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts