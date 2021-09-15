Northwest High School performers go under the sea with 'The Little Mermaid'

Anderson also said she “saw the film a ton” as a youngster.

An LED screen onstage will make the underwater scenes lifelike. In addition, some members of the cast will fly around the stage to create a sense of swimming through the water. They’ll be outfitted with harnesses as they’re lofted through the air. In addition, some cast members have a wheel in the heel of their shoes to allow them to skate around.

The cast totals close to 160 people, said director Jeff Vyhlidal. Some members of the cast are from elementary and middle school. The company includes a pit orchestra of 11 or 12 people.

Carter Nabity likes playing Scuttle the seagull.

Scuttle is a “fun, outgoing character who’s just kind of larger than life,” and is also dumb, Nabity said.

He said he likes flying above the stage, even though the harness is “not the most comfortable at times.”

For Keller, the biggest challenge has been adding depth to Prince Eric.

“In the film, he’s kind of just this guy who’s in love with Ariel, but he’s really a lot more than that,” he said. “Everyone wants him to be a prince,” but he really just wants to be in the water, “where he belongs.”