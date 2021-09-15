Northwest High School performers go under the sea with 'The Little Mermaid'

Many of the Northwest High School students presenting “The Little Mermaid” this week saw the 1989 movie repeatedly when they were growing up.
Junior Reese Schultz, for instance, was obsessed with the movie.
“I think one time I watched it like three times a day for a week straight when I was little,” Schultz said.
Sydney Millsap’s fourth birthday party had a “Little Mermaid” theme.
“I grew up watching it as a kid so once I heard that we were doing it, I was really excited,” said Caden Keller. “I know I definitely watched it at least once a month.”
Now, Schultz gets a chance to play Sebastian the crab. Millsap will play Flounder and Keller plays Prince Eric.
The musical version of “The Little Mermaid” will be presented Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at Northwest’s upgraded auditorium.
Jillian Anderson has the honor of playing Ariel, the mermaid.
“It is such an honor, especially growing up watching so many Disney princesses. It’s been cool to be able to be someone that other little girls can look up to,” Anderson said.
She describes Princess Ariel as quirky, “curious and very brave.” In addition, Ariel is “just super-excited all the time. She loves looking at new things and she loves meeting new people — very outgoing.”
Anderson also said she “saw the film a ton” as a youngster.
An LED screen onstage will make the underwater scenes lifelike. In addition, some members of the cast will fly around the stage to create a sense of swimming through the water. They’ll be outfitted with harnesses as they’re lofted through the air. In addition, some cast members have a wheel in the heel of their shoes to allow them to skate around.
The cast totals close to 160 people, said director Jeff Vyhlidal. Some members of the cast are from elementary and middle school. The company includes a pit orchestra of 11 or 12 people.
Carter Nabity likes playing Scuttle the seagull.
Scuttle is a “fun, outgoing character who’s just kind of larger than life,” and is also dumb, Nabity said.
He said he likes flying above the stage, even though the harness is “not the most comfortable at times.”
For Keller, the biggest challenge has been adding depth to Prince Eric.
“In the film, he’s kind of just this guy who’s in love with Ariel, but he’s really a lot more than that,” he said. “Everyone wants him to be a prince,” but he really just wants to be in the water, “where he belongs.”
Vyhlidal and his wife, Kari, the assistant director, “told me I needed to find something to look forward to because since he is so two-dimensional. They said you need to find a purpose,” Keller said.
Finding “that character was pretty hard for me, but now that I’ve found it, it’s a blast,” he said.
Millsap plays Flounder.
“I think it’s the most fun role I’ve ever played, just because I’m so similar to Flounder,” she said.
The fish is bubbly, quirky and fun.
“But he also gets scared really easily, and just gets nervous all the time,” Milsap said.
Flounder also would do anything for his friends.
How much of that is like Millsap?
“Pretty much all of it,” she said.
Playing Sebastian is one of the “most fun roles I think I’ve ever done,” Schultz said. “It is so much fun. He is just so overdramatic like me.”
It’s enjoyable playing “someone that’s similar to me, but I can take it even further than I’ve taken characters before,” he said.
The cast is having a good time playing “these over-the-top characters,” and doing some “weird, unexpected things,” Schultz said. “It’s fun to play around.”
Bennett Rowe plays Chef Louis, who “can be kind of insane. He’s obsessed with fish.”
“He chases Sebastian the crab around because he wants to kill him and make him into a soup,” Rowe said.
“It’s hard to kind of be serious during that because I’m supposed to be angry and I have to hate him and want to kill him.”
But it’s hard for him to keep his composure because Schultz is one of his best friends.
Rowe, by the way, has never seen “The Little Mermaid” movie.
“I don’t really like movies,” he said.
The musical’s plotline is a little different from the film.
“I truly think that this is just as good as the movie,” Keller said.
The popularity of “The Little Mermaid” brings challenges.
“Everyone’s familiar with the characters, but it’s also a lot of pressure because everyone knows the movie, and you just have to live up to the expectations of it,” Millsap said.
Schultz agrees. The fact that people know the story “adds a little bit of pressure,” so the cast members “have to tell it in a different light.”
Anderson said the movie and stage musical are “extremely different.”
The characters in the musical have more depth and the storyline is “a little different,” she said.
Audiences will find that the ending is different, Anderson said.
“I think I like the musical more than the movie,” Schultz said.
He agrees with Anderson that the stage version adds more layers to the characters.
“It’s a Disney show. It’s big. There’s a lot going on. Big dance numbers,” Nabity said. “I mean, it’s Disney.”
Millsap thinks “people should come just for the nostalgia of it.”
“I think it’s going to be a really fun show, and you definitely don’t want to miss it,” Anderson said.