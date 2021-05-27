Northwest High School renovations recall days gone by

“Each lab station will have its own individual vent,” Edwards said. “Before it was just centralized — you turn the button on and everything goes to one point.”

Other elements are being updated as well, he said. “The ceiling grid was rusted, so you know there have been some things over the years that might not have been the safest.”

Another upgrade will be a modernized eyewash station.

Inspiration for much of the lab project came from a trip to Kearney. Administrators, school board members and science teachers from Northwest toured Kearney High School’s new facilities and Central Community College — Kearney’s setup.

“We took bits and pieces from each one of those to create our new labs,” Edwards said.

The total cost for the science lab renovation project is about $400,000 to $425,000.

Come mid-June, the Northwest auditorium will get a major refresher in the form of new seating, flooring, paint, curtains and lighting system. Edwards said nearly all of those features have been decided upon, but the district is waiting on a bid for the lighting system.