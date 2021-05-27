Northwest High School renovations recall days gone by

A walk down the hallways with Jeff Edwards, Northwest Public Schools superintendent, is like a walk through Northwest High School’s recent history as he shares the backstory of the school’s three major renovation projects underway this summer.
The “big” gym is receiving a new look, and the chemistry and biology labs are getting upgrades.
Work is scheduled to begin June 14 on the school’s much-used auditorium.
In the gym, bleachers installed in the mid-1970s already have been removed, revealing buttercup-yellow paint and a bit of wear on the gym floor resulting from decades-worth of hosting spectators. Work began quickly — in fact, the Monday following Northwest High School’s graduation. The gym will lose its buttery walls with a new paint job.
When the gym was built, Edwards said pointing at the blank spaces, the bleachers were meant to be on the other walls, but once basketball hoops were set up, those plans were changed. As a result, the bleachers rested — and will continue to rest — on their present setup.
Not to be outdone, the gym surface will get a new look, too, following a thorough sanding through the wood floor’s coating. New lines and graphics will be added before being resealed.
Decades ago (1960s, Edwards estimated) Northwest High School boasted an open courtyard. As the student body began to outgrow the school, the courtyard was enclosed to create a media center, classrooms and the chemistry lab.
The labs were still in use, but the district decided it was time for a change, he said, the Northwest Board of Education mulling over improvements before Edwards’ tenure.
Talks began with an architect last fall, putting the project fully into motion.
The biology lab gave the district a rather unpleasant surprise in the form of asbestos. Abatement got underway earlier this week. Fortunately, Edwards said, the unexpected expense to remove the asbestos beneath the floor’s tile is minimal.
“We thought we could go over the tile and seal it, but it’s not a huge process or expense to take it out,” he said.
The abatement cost will likely be about $7,000 to $8,000.
ESSER funds will play a large role in the science lab projects as a whole in a “flow-through” fashion via established building funds, Edward explained. American Rescue Plan (ARP) ESSER Funds, established under the United States Department of Education as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, are provided to state educational agencies and school districts in an effort to help reopen schools safely and sustain safety in future years.
“With the ESSER funds we’re able to expand the lab spaces and spread kids out,” Edwards said.
Expanded workspaces in both labs will allow for slightly larger classes. In the chemistry lab, additional safety upgrades are being included, such as an updated ventilation system.
“Each lab station will have its own individual vent,” Edwards said. “Before it was just centralized — you turn the button on and everything goes to one point.”
Other elements are being updated as well, he said. “The ceiling grid was rusted, so you know there have been some things over the years that might not have been the safest.”
Another upgrade will be a modernized eyewash station.
Inspiration for much of the lab project came from a trip to Kearney. Administrators, school board members and science teachers from Northwest toured Kearney High School’s new facilities and Central Community College — Kearney’s setup.
“We took bits and pieces from each one of those to create our new labs,” Edwards said.
The total cost for the science lab renovation project is about $400,000 to $425,000.
Come mid-June, the Northwest auditorium will get a major refresher in the form of new seating, flooring, paint, curtains and lighting system. Edwards said nearly all of those features have been decided upon, but the district is waiting on a bid for the lighting system.
While somewhat dated, the auditorium has been a hub for Northwest by hosting practices, performances and competitions for the school’s thriving fine arts programs. The Nebraska School Activities Association states that, since 1984, Northwest has qualified for the State Play Production Championship eight times. Northwest also has an active Music Boosters group and an exceptionally large number of students in band and vocal groups.
The new seating arrangement will add a center aisle, yet provide more seats for spectators at these events — 754 total. Seating area carpet will be replaced with polished concrete, and new carpet installed throughout the rest of the auditorium.
Unlike the other two undertakings, the auditorium project depends primarily on donations, including a $250,000 donation from JBS. The school also received a $107,000 gift from the Stueven Charitable Foundation, $80,000 of which will be used for the auditorium project.
Total cost for the auditorium improvements, pending solidifying the lighting purchase, will amount to about $330,000. Any shortfall from the JBS and Stueven donations likely will be taken care of by the school, Edwards said.
“We’re not expecting it to be a whole lot, but whether we need to fund raise or cover with existing funds, I’m not sure,” he said.
Fundraiser ideas — such as selling the vintage auditorium seats — have been bounced around in the event raising money is necessary.
Edwards’ main concern, however, with all three projects is timing. Bids began last March, he said, leaving little time to complete the revamps before teachers arrive back on campus come Aug. 9.
“We’ve been assured that won’t be a problem,” Edwards said. “Any time you rely on an outside vendor you’re kind of at their will.”
He said contingency plans have been made in the event the labs can’t be used once school begins.
Northwest High School’s relatively short number of years, having been founded in 1963, have a lot of physical history and changes in the books. This summer holds many more changes, Edwards said.
“There are a lot of things happening in a short amount of time,” he said.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.