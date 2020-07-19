By Jeff Bahr
With the start of the new school year less than a month away, Northwest High School’s Class of 2020 wrapped up its high school career Sunday with a COVID-delayed commencement.
The class numbered 174 people, most of whom were on hand Sunday. A few have joined the military or begun school or work commitments.
Only a few of the graduates work face masks. But when senior choir members gathered to sing the class song, “Forever Young,” they all wore masks.
No musicians were on hand. “Pomp and Circumstance” was heard via a recording.
The graduates’ folding chairs were spaced apart on the Rosencrants Gymnasium wooden floor. Programs, paper-clipped together, were handed out six at a time.
But the ceremony proceeded as normal. When the students turned their tassels and threw their mortar board hats into the air, they weren’t wearing hospital gloves.
In her graduate address, Mackenzie Vogt said that because of the pandemic, “even the possibility of having a ceremony was uncertain. So a special thanks to those who decided to wait and have allowed our class to celebrate our graduation together.”
As if “senior year isn’t crazy enough, we finished the year with online classes and we’ve had to rearrange the definition of daily life to fit corona’s schedule,” Vogt said.
“We’ve missed the best part of our senior year, or so I’m told, due to new social distancing guidelines,” Vogt told the audience. “But you know what we did get? We got to learn and witness the strength of our school and community. With teachers reaching out with new ways they were willing to help us and our administration holding out for an-in person graduation ceremony.
“And through it all ... We did it! Yeah, it was unconventional towards the end but we made it,” Vogt said. The graduates have memories of many typical high school experiences and made valuable friendships “and to be honest I think it’s safe to say we’ve had one of the most memorable senior years ever. Period.”
The students began high school being called stupid freshmen “and not necessarily outright knowing who we were,” Vogt said.
“Sophomore year most of us picked up car keys and got a taste of freedom.”
Junior and senior years were “when our class started to become leaders in our school and community,” Vogt said.
The high school years “have been the stepping stones to our future selves,” Vogt said. She congratulated her fellow graduates for “surviving online school” and thanked them “for the pleasure of being able to make memories with you.”
The other graduate address also touched on the coronavirus. “Friends, what a wild moment in time this has all been,” Abby Schneckloth began. Later, she urged people to “realize that this crazy pandemic is, at its core, just a moment we happen to all be experiencing. Another moment will eventually come, so avoid letting one single unfortunate circumstance define who you are.”
She talked about the moments the class has shared together. “When a majority of us passed our first semester of classes, we had a moment of celebration by watching a movie together,” Schneckloth said. “When we lost students or staff members for various reasons, we took a moment to remember them.”
She talked about “that time you passed that super hard final, or when you failed your trig quiz.” She recalled “the time that one special person asked you to the dance, or when he asked someone else and you were heartbroken, or when you skipped the dance altogether because it just wasn’t your thing. Every moment we’ve experienced comes together to form our own lives.”
She urged her classmates to remember “when it was freshman year and you were lost and felt like you had no one. Remember when the avalanche known as junior year happened.” We should recognize, she said, that nothing will last forever.
Later, Schneckloth said that Northwest is “a school of community and kindness. The students here are willing to accept you just as you are. The administration works to make personal connections with each and every one of us. Each time you pass our principal, he greets you with a smile and says your name.”
Everybody needs somebody, she said. “So, if you remember anything from what I say today, let it be this: Remain kind and understanding. Help each other through your moments. You never know the impact you could have.”
One of the graduates, Madilen Walters, said it was “kind of strange” graduating in July but she’d feel the same if the commencement had been in May.
She was “pretty excited that this is all over and that we made it through COVID.”
Walters, who works at American Eagle, plans to “hopefully attend CCC and then finish at Wayne State.”
Cale Benson noted that Sunday ended “four years of my life that I’m happy to move on through.” Benson, who works at Mormon Island State Recreation Area, will attend South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.
Caleb Harb was happy to wrap it up, “just get it all finished and have a conclusion to it.” Graduating in July was “kind of weird” and “a little hot,” he said.
Over the past few months, Harb has had a full-time and a part-time job — at Landscaping Solutions and Hy-Vee. This fall, he’ll attend Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, where he will compete in track and cross country and study landscaping and turf management.
Sunday’s ceremony included three foreign exchange students.
-----------------------------
Northwest High School Class of 2020
Dezarae Acevedo, Bailey Adams, Angel Aparicio-Mendoza, Elijah Arends, Natasha Arnett,
Zaden Baier, Gera Baltasar Salinas, Dakota Beacom, Kylee Beard, Emily Bennetzen, Cale Benson, Desiree Blatchley, Logan Bockmann, Amelia Boersen, Tanner Broich, Chloe Brown, Whitney Brown, Cydra Bruns, Jack Butler, Blake Byerly,
Ethyn Cabrera, Jaden Cameron, John Campbell, Cadey Carmin, Joshua Castanon, Nadia Castillo, Brandon Church, Samson Collins, Elijah Comer, Cash Corman, Brooklyn Coufal, Montana Crow,
Trystan Davies, Ethan Delgado, Brenna Ditter, Jennifer Dobesh, Kelsey Dramse, Nathaniel Dupler,
Justine Eickhoff, Colin Elliott, Marcus Eriksen, Easton Esquitin, Adrianah Esquivel, Kaden Ewoldt,
Shayna Fila, Gentry Fisher, Trevor Fisher, Michaela Folkers, Layla Ford, Megan Furstenau,
Megan Galvan, Chastity Gaunt, Avery Goc, Grady Griess, MacKenna Gudgel, Shaylee Guyette, Sydney Gyenes,
Tyler Hageman, Aidyn Hancock, Austin Hanel, Torrence Hansen, Caleb Harb, Angelina Harter, Megan Hatch, Lauren Hauser, Colby Hayes, Tytan Heaton, Chalie Hill, Ryan Hillman, Courtney Holder, Jerianna Hostetler, Travis Houdek,
Brett Jelinek, Brianna Jimenez, Kaylee Jones, Sean Juengst, Hannah Jungck,
Aaron Kelley, Benjamin Kelley, Elijah Kelley, Ethan Kelley, Tristan Kerr, Lauryn Kershaw, Blake Kokes, Cody Kosinski, Jacob Kozisek, Clara Krabbe, Madeline Krolikowski,
Joley Langford, Keaton Largent, Autumn Laughlin, William Laws, Mikayla Lemburg, Katherine Lepler, Alex Levering, Melanie Lima Guerrero, Alexis Long, Madyson Ludwig, Dominic Luevano,
Hailey Mahan, Cheyenne Martin, Destinee McIntosh, Dillon McKinney, Jenae Mead, Madisyn Medbery, Bailey Mettenbrink, Mark Meyer, Kayley Michalski, Durrant Miller, Connor Milton, Lydia Molt, Jordan Muirhead,
Johnathan Nelson, Skylee Nelson,
Blake Olson,
Brianna Painter, Avery Palu, Mackenzie Palu, Alesar Parra, Jackson Pembo, Hudson Pfenning, Bianca Philbeck, Briana Placke, Ashten Psota,
Collin Quandt, Eddy Quezada,
Conner Rainforth, Vanessa Ramirez, Gracey Richardson, Lily Roberts, Perla Rodriguez, Karenny Romero, Ethan Ruff, Skylar Ruhe, Ayden Ruzicka,
Rans Sanders, Parker Sargent, Giacomo Sarra, Mikenna Schlachter, Sarah Schmidt, Abby Schneckloth, Bryan Schneider, Gavin Schwartz, Ashley Scott, Lauren Seelow, Brennan Semm, Dorian Shala, Keegan Sharkey, Ean Simmons, Megan Smallwood, Emma Smidt, Emily Smollen, Sharaya Soto, Hailey Spellbrink, Emily Stein, Brett Steinke, Jenae Steinmann, Kamryn Stoppkotte,
Triston Timmons, Thalia Tolentino,
Levi Van Pelt, Trinity Vipond, Mackenzie Vogt, Cecilia Vokes,
Madilen Walters, Alexis Walton, Addison Warner, Andrew Warner, Caden Warriner, Marcus Washington, Kristian Williams, Riley Williams, Isaiah Winton, Jarren Wlaschin,
Landon Zentz, Kaleb Zlomke.
