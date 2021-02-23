 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northwest High School students celebrate FFA Week
0 comments
top story

Northwest High School students celebrate FFA Week

{{featured_button_text}}
022319_Tractor2School001_bjs.JPG

Watching the sun come up before class, Grand Island Northwest FFA students, including sophomore Jonak Thayer (left) and senior Mason Janky, help celebrate FFA Week by driving their tractors to school Friday morning. Both Thayer and Janky drove John Deere tractors. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)

 Barrett Stinson

FFA chapters across the nation, including the Northwest High School FFA chapter, celebrate the skills and connections members make through their involvement.

This is National FFA Week.

Katie Hornung, who is Northwest’s FFA adviser, is in her first year in the position. She graduated from Northwest High School in 2012 and was a member of FFA while in high school.

Hornung said there will be events each day this week at the school in celebration of FFA Week.

Monday was Cap Day and today will be FFA T-Shirt Day with a special breakfast for FFA members.

On Wednesday, they will have a canned food drive collecting food to be donated to the Salvation Army. It also will be Jeans and Boots Day.

On Thursday, FFA members will be serving up an appreciation lunch to school staff members.

On Friday, they will be driving their tractors to school.

Hornung said FFA Week allows members to show their accomplishments and promote awareness of the FFA program.

“We do a lot throughout the year and this is just one week we show our appreciation to everybody who has helped us out, whether it is community members or our staff at Northwest High School,” she said.

Thayer Jonak, a senior at Northwest, is the chapter’s treasurer.

Jonak said he joined FFA to get more involved as he entered high school. His father, Jim Jonak, was FFA chapter president when he attended Northwest.

“It is a good way to spread awareness of what we are doing,” Jonak said about FFA Week. “It is a week to showcase what we have accomplished and let everyone know who we are and where we come from.”

Hornung said they also have activities planned throughout the week with FFA alumni in Hall County.

“It is a great resource for the kids to make those connections,” she said. “Without our alumni, I don’t think we could run as smoothly as we do.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Many of the alumni are parents of current FFA members.

The Northwest High School FFA chapter has 61 members this year. That does not include those young people who have graduated, but continue to be members of the local chapter.

“We are going strong this year,” Hornung said. “We are very active and very motivated.”

She said FFA is about hands-on learning.

“We do a lot of hands-on activities and contests that are more career-oriented,” Hornung said. “They get to be involved in things that they are interested in or plan to have a career in.”

Hornung said leadership training is another important part of the FFA experience. Many FFA students remain active members of their community or the business they are associated with.

She said FFA is a pathway for the students to a lot of different career opportunities, especially in agriculture. Hornung said one-in-four jobs in Nebraska have ties to agriculture, which is the state’s biggest industry.

Connor Scholz, a Northwest senior, is chapter vice president.

“FFA Week is a great chance for us to tell the other students who we are and what we are all about,” Scholz said. “We have a lot of fun events for our members to do.”

He said both his grandparents and parents were FFA members.

“I have always known about it and wanted to join,” Scholz said.

He said he always has had an interest in having a career in agriculture.

“I wanted to be part of an organization who shared similar goals and it was something I definitely wanted to be a part of,” Scholz said.

He was raised on a diversified family farming operation with crops and livestock.

“FFA has meant a lot for me,” Scholz said. “I have met a lot of friends and new people that I probably would not have met or gotten to know. It has allowed me to grow as a person and given me leadership qualities that I can use in the future.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

World's largest snow maze in Canada is now even bigger

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Praise God? Thank God for Father Murphy! Lord have Murphy, Christ have Murphy, Lord have Murphy!’
Grand Island Local News

‘Praise God? Thank God for Father Murphy! Lord have Murphy, Christ have Murphy, Lord have Murphy!’

  • Updated

As I sit here in my home on a brutally frigid Sunday morning listening to the KNVL Polka Show, I am transported back to another place and time. My mind wanders back to the countless Whoopi John requests that we would enjoy on our road trip to see one of our all-time favorite priests, Father James Murphy. We were on our way up to Mass in Ericson where he was always waiting to give us a big hug and a smile.

Father Murphy died Jan. 21 at the age of 94.

Chipotle Mexican Grill opens in Grand Island
Grand Island Local News

Chipotle Mexican Grill opens in Grand Island

  • Updated

Grand Island’s newest dining experience, Chipotle Mexican Grill, officially opened Thursday. The restaurant, located at 3440 W. State St. (the former Firehouse Subs location), features the Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts