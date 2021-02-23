Northwest High School students celebrate FFA Week

Hornung said leadership training is another important part of the FFA experience. Many FFA students remain active members of their community or the business they are associated with.

She said FFA is a pathway for the students to a lot of different career opportunities, especially in agriculture. Hornung said one-in-four jobs in Nebraska have ties to agriculture, which is the state’s biggest industry.

Connor Scholz, a Northwest senior, is chapter vice president.

“FFA Week is a great chance for us to tell the other students who we are and what we are all about,” Scholz said. “We have a lot of fun events for our members to do.”

He said both his grandparents and parents were FFA members.

“I have always known about it and wanted to join,” Scholz said.

He said he always has had an interest in having a career in agriculture.

“I wanted to be part of an organization who shared similar goals and it was something I definitely wanted to be a part of,” Scholz said.

He was raised on a diversified family farming operation with crops and livestock.