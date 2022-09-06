Northwest, Kearney and Wood River Rural High Schools awarded College Access Grant

Northwest, Kearney and Wood River Rural High Schools have been awarded College Access Grant funding.

The College Access Grant, under the umbrella of the EducationQuest Foundation, helps give Nebraska high schools the tools to have more college-bound graduates.

“We hope the activities we support help students understand the value of higher education, including trade certificates, associate’s degrees, bachelor’s degrees, and beyond,” Eric Drumheller, vice president of grants and scholarships, said in a news release.

The competitive grant has required activities, such as visiting a Nebraska college campus, completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and applying to at least one college.

Additionally, the grant program promotes family and business involvement to help ensure a school program’s success.

According to EducationQuest’s website, grant recipients receive award amounts based on number of students grades 9-12.

At the lower end of the student body spectrum, qualifying high schools grantees with 149 students or less receive $2,500 annually.

The highest grant amount is $20,000 and awarded annually to high schools with 2,000 students or more.

In this round of grants, EducationQuest Foundation awarded a total of $200,000 in College Access Grants to 24 Nebraska high schools, including Northwest High School, Kearney High School and Wood River Rural High School.

The funding is provided for four years. Grants are awarded every two years.

More than 100 Nebraska high schools have received College Access Grants since it began in 2006. EducationQuest Foundation, a nonprofit organization, works to improve access to higher education in Nebraska.