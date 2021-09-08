 Skip to main content
Northwest Marching Band to perform at Grand Island Public Library
The Northwest High School Marching Band will perform from 11:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Grand Island Public Library as part of its annual tour.

Band members will be playing their show, “Romeo and Juliet,” taken from Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet Overture.” The students will talk about what all of the instruments sound like, and they will share their experiences in marching band.

This will be an opportunity for people of all ages to see and hear the Northwest Marching Band, which is directed by Shawn Pfanstiel.

