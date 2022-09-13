Northwest Public School bonds to help with building project

Maintaining momentum of its athletic complex building project, Northwest Public Schools is sending the District’s Promissory Notes (Series 2022) to market.

The vote was presented as an action item at Monday night's regular-session school board meeting.

Northwest Public Schools Board of Education unanimously voted to authorize issuance of said bonds, not to exceed $995,000.

That action has been discussed by the board for months.

Northwest Superintendent Jeff Edwards said, “This is to finance, or to make sure, bills get paid for the dirt and the lights on the football field, as not all pledged dollars are in hand at the moment.”

Northwest has embarked on a project to renovate Viking Field and add athletic facilities. The “Charting Our Future” campaign has been publicly seeking donations and pursuing grant resources for several months.

The improvements will all be located at the high school’s campus, but available for all grade levels to use, according to school officials.

The turf and lighting were identified as essential parts of the Viking Field project, The Independent reported in June.

Part of the motivation behind renovating Viking Field is turf safety, officials have said. In May the district’s school board accepted a bid for field turf not to exceed $1.313 million (Nemaha Sports Construction of Lincoln).

The board also accepted a bid for $320,800 worth of field lighting from Ensley Electric. Because of lighting issues, Northwest has struggled conducting nighttime home games.

Some elements originally included in the ambitious project have been dropped and others only paused, high construction and materials costs the culprits.

Funds from the bonds decided upon Monday night should be available to Northwest on or around October 15, Edwards said.

Edwards has told The Independent COVID-19 relief funds do not qualify, therefore will not be used, for Viking Field renovations or the Athletic Complex.

The budget was approved unanimously, as was the tax request. The general funds tax request is $7,625,500 and the special building fund request is $378,750. Northwest Public School District’s valuation increased 3.6%. The tax rate will be 0.752009 per $100 of assessed value — a decrease from last year.

Public levy and budget hearings were conducted Monday night, before the regular-session meeting.