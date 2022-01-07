Northwest Public School releases 2020-21 annual report

- Edwards touted the high number of Northwest High School and Middle School students who take part in at least one extracurricular activity. “We have a lot of kids that participate in a lot of different things outside of the classroom. I think that’s one thing that Northwest has been known for – and it’s not just sports. It’s all kinds of different activities.” For example, 117 Northwest High School students were signed up for football 2020-21. Other examples from that year are: seven students were signed up for mock trial, 42 for journalism and 160 for the school musical. The total number of NWHS students 2020-21 was 707.

- Northwest Public Schools did well in state testing, including mandatory ACT for juniors. Last year the mean composite score for NWHS testing participants was 19.2, compared to the state’s mean score of 18.8. Kindergarten through eighth-grade students also performed well. Nebraska tests Measures of Academic Progress as a norm-referenced test to compare to peer students nationally. All grades K-8 are tested. Spring 2021 NWPS kindergartners were in the 97th percentile in math and 96th percentile in reading, for example. Eighth-graders at NWPS scored in the 84th percentile in math and 77th in reading on 2020 tests.

- Northwest High School’s 2020-21 cohort graduation rate (four-year) was 96.5%.