Northwest Public School releases 2020-21 annual report

Coronavirus for another year loomed large, but Northwest Superintendent Jeff Edwards said one of the biggest accomplishments for the district was overcoming the pandemic.
“Probably the biggest thing is that we were able to keep the school year as normal as possible,” he said. “There were a lot of things being thrown at our teachers and staff and parents and students. They rose up to the challenge and knocked it out of the park in the classroom and continue to do so. The last 18 months have probably been more stressful in education than any other time in history.”
Edwards said another of the district’s successes has been continued financial stability. “The biggest thing is Northwest’s Public Schools is debt-free. We have no bonded indebtedness out there. We’re being very fiscally conservative and responsible to our patrons.”
Total tax levy 2020-21 for Northwest’s taxpayers is .7763. In 2019-20, the levy was .8463.
General fund revenues cashed in at $18,475,028. General Fund expenditures totaled $17,514,934.
Other highlights on Northwest Public Schools’ annual report include:
- Affecting district’s finances were a few staffing changes, Edwards said. “We had an administrative position that left late and instead of filling it full time, we did a part time position.”
- Edwards touted the high number of Northwest High School and Middle School students who take part in at least one extracurricular activity. “We have a lot of kids that participate in a lot of different things outside of the classroom. I think that’s one thing that Northwest has been known for – and it’s not just sports. It’s all kinds of different activities.” For example, 117 Northwest High School students were signed up for football 2020-21. Other examples from that year are: seven students were signed up for mock trial, 42 for journalism and 160 for the school musical. The total number of NWHS students 2020-21 was 707.
- Northwest Public Schools did well in state testing, including mandatory ACT for juniors. Last year the mean composite score for NWHS testing participants was 19.2, compared to the state’s mean score of 18.8. Kindergarten through eighth-grade students also performed well. Nebraska tests Measures of Academic Progress as a norm-referenced test to compare to peer students nationally. All grades K-8 are tested. Spring 2021 NWPS kindergartners were in the 97th percentile in math and 96th percentile in reading, for example. Eighth-graders at NWPS scored in the 84th percentile in math and 77th in reading on 2020 tests.
- Northwest High School’s 2020-21 cohort graduation rate (four-year) was 96.5%.
- Districtwide in 2020-21, 84% of enrolled students were white. Fewer than 1% were American Indian or Alaskan Native, Asian, or Black. Hispanic or Latino students made up 12% of the student body, along with 2.6% of students being two or more races. English language learners made up 1.5% of the NWPS student population.
- Fundraising for the district’s capital campaign continues. Edwards said roughly $450,000 has been accrued so far. “Within the next month or so we’ll present the info to the board,” Edwards said. “If we’re going to get something rolling for yet this summer, that window of getting things out to bid is coming up pretty close.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.