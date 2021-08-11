Northwest Public Schools board OKs land purchase, facility improvements

“I see this as a want, not a need. I think it sounds like a good idea in three years when we get some of our needs done,” he said. “We have some needs that need to be paid attention to. I think (the project) would be good, but you don’t always get what you want.”

He suggested moving forward with the plans slowly, taking one element at a time.

Zach Mader said the capital campaign would be a boon for both students and taxpayers.

“This doesn’t stick our taxpayers with a financial burden. If you want to participate, great. If not that’s OK, too,” he said. “It would be cool for this campus.”

The proposal passed 4-1, with Paul Mader voting against it.

In other business:

— Renovations to the high school gym, science labs and auditorium are on the homestretch, Edwards reported. These projects are not part of the capital campaign voted on at Monday’s meeting.

— Two official public hearings were held before the regular meeting. Time for public comment on the student fees and parental involvement policies was made available, but there was none.