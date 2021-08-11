Northwest Public Schools board OKs land purchase, facility improvements

Northwest Public Schools’ reach and facilities are getting bigger and better, despite some opposition.
At the district’s regular Aug. 9 school board meeting, two major action items were on the agenda:
— Purchase of two plots of land north of the high school;
— Major improvements to athletic facilities.
The land purchase will provide building sites for the high school’s carpentry classes. The class builds houses on lots, then turns around and sells them, with acquired funds going toward the construction class’s activity fund for future use.
A landowner has offered the district first pick at the two pieces of property, explained Jeff Edwards, Northwest Public Schools superintendent. “(The current owner is) wanting to sell them to the district. Otherwise, he’ll put them on the market.”
Northwest Public School Board of Education Vice President Zach Mader said he had qualms about the two-lot purchase, considering the lots rest within the Grand Island Public Schools district, rather than Northwest’s.
“It sits poorly with me that we put a lot of money into something and it ends up in somebody else’s hands,” Mader said.
While he is opposed to the purchase, he supports the class itself.
“Don’t get me wrong, I think the class is awesome,” Mader said.
Board President Dan Leiser agreed that there is added value in the class itself and said the purchase should move forward.
“I see the opportunity and support it,” Leiser said.
Board member Paul Mader said he thinks the time to acquire land is now.
“Right now if this is our only opportunity I think we should do it,” he said. “We’re running out of land really quickly.”
The purchase — costing $60,000 total ($30,000 per lot) — passed 4-1, with Zach Mader casting the only vote against it.
The other action item involves significant improvements to district athletic facilities. Among the upgrades are converting Viking Field into turf, a grandstand replacement, an improved press box and fieldhouse adjustments. Images and plans for the project will be presented Aug. 20 during the Northwest High School Back-to-School Kickoff.
On Monday the board considered launching a capital campaign with an initial pledge from the school district. The percentages suggested were 10% during each of phases one and two, or 10% should the project entail only one phase.
Paul Mader said other projects should be prioritized.
“I see this as a want, not a need. I think it sounds like a good idea in three years when we get some of our needs done,” he said. “We have some needs that need to be paid attention to. I think (the project) would be good, but you don’t always get what you want.”
He suggested moving forward with the plans slowly, taking one element at a time.
Zach Mader said the capital campaign would be a boon for both students and taxpayers.
“This doesn’t stick our taxpayers with a financial burden. If you want to participate, great. If not that’s OK, too,” he said. “It would be cool for this campus.”
The proposal passed 4-1, with Paul Mader voting against it.
In other business:
— Renovations to the high school gym, science labs and auditorium are on the homestretch, Edwards reported. These projects are not part of the capital campaign voted on at Monday’s meeting.
— Two official public hearings were held before the regular meeting. Time for public comment on the student fees and parental involvement policies was made available, but there was none.
— Northwest wrestling coaches presented their case for beginning a girls wrestling program. While a female student can compete against boys, without a girls team she would not be eligible for state competitions. No action was taken, but the Nebraska School Activities Association has a Sept. 1 deadline for schools to stand up a girls wrestling team.
— The parental involvement and student fees policies, the K-8 and 9-12 student handbooks and the certified staff handbook were all approved, with one change made to the student handbook concerning hair and hairstyles.
