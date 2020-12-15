 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northwest Public Schools board OKs upgrade to high school gymnasium
0 comments
top story

Northwest Public Schools board OKs upgrade to high school gymnasium

{{featured_button_text}}
Northwest Public Schools

Outgoing Northwest Public Schools Board of Education members Karl Quandt (left) and Bret Mader were presented a plaque recognizing them for their years of service to the board at its meeting Monday night. Quandt served on the board for 12 years, while Bret Mader served for four years. (Independent/Austin Koeller)

 Austin Koeller

Rosencrants Gymnasium at Northwest High School will see some improvements thanks to action taken by the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education.

At its meeting Monday night, the board voted 3-2, with board members Dan Leiser and Robin Schutt voting no, to accept a bid from Heartland Seating for $152,375 to replace the bleachers in the gymnasium. Mike Shafer, who was absent but present via Zoom, and advisory board member Becky Rosenlund voted yes.

Board member Bret Mader also said he wants to see the bleachers replaced as the current ones have “served their time well.”

“I think it is probably time to replace those,” he said. “There are quite a few benefits to replacing the bleachers. You do not need the maintenance staff to install the handrails; one guy can do it. There are some safety aspects to them and some accessibility aspects to them.”

Board member Zach Mader agreed, saying he feels it is time to replace the bleachers.

Zach Mader said the bid price includes $9,000 for the removal of the bleachers. Leiser asked what will be done with the current bleachers after the new ones are installed. Superintendent Jeff Edwards said Heartland Seating will take them to recycle or reuse them for another project.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The board also voted 5-0 to accept a bid from Eagan Supply for $23,400 to sand and refinish the floor in Rosencrants Gymnasium.

Leiser asked Fitzgerald when the floor was last refinished. He said it was done 10 years ago, which is the typical time frame Northwest goes before refinishing it again.

Bret Mader said he felt that if the gymnasium floors were going to be sanded and refinished, the logos and wording on the floors should be updated. He suggested bringing a group of Northwest administrators together or forming a committee to do this. “It will add some pizazz,” Bret Mader said.

Edwards said the work in the gymnasium will be done this summer. In other action, the Northwest board:

— Recognized outgoing board members Bret Mader, Mike Shafer and Karl Quandt for their years of service. Monday night’s meeting was their last as board members.

— Voted unanimously to approve the results of the November 2020 general election in regard to the Northwest board race.

— Voted unanimously to accept the 2019-20 audit.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Number of CHI Health patients declines
Grand Island Local News

Number of CHI Health patients declines

According to CHI Health, respiratory therapists have seen the range of how COVID-19 can affect a person’s lungs, from patients who may need an inhaler to severely critical patients who need ventilation. The care also continues after patients are discharged.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts