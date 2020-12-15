Northwest Public Schools board OKs upgrade to high school gymnasium

Rosencrants Gymnasium at Northwest High School will see some improvements thanks to action taken by the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education.

At its meeting Monday night, the board voted 3-2, with board members Dan Leiser and Robin Schutt voting no, to accept a bid from Heartland Seating for $152,375 to replace the bleachers in the gymnasium. Mike Shafer, who was absent but present via Zoom, and advisory board member Becky Rosenlund voted yes.

Board member Bret Mader also said he wants to see the bleachers replaced as the current ones have “served their time well.”

“I think it is probably time to replace those,” he said. “There are quite a few benefits to replacing the bleachers. You do not need the maintenance staff to install the handrails; one guy can do it. There are some safety aspects to them and some accessibility aspects to them.”

Board member Zach Mader agreed, saying he feels it is time to replace the bleachers.

Zach Mader said the bid price includes $9,000 for the removal of the bleachers. Leiser asked what will be done with the current bleachers after the new ones are installed. Superintendent Jeff Edwards said Heartland Seating will take them to recycle or reuse them for another project.

