Northwest Public Schools board reviews $1M in building project funding

Northwest has been — and will be — embarking on roughly $1 million-worth of approved and pending building and depreciation fund projects during this school year.

Projects falling under that total were among the items presented at the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday.

With the exception of a five-year copier contract renewal, the projects were already established and applied to the total.

Science room renovation costs, totaling $473,773, are included in the 2020-2021 project total. Science lab renovation funds will fall under ESSER Funding, rather than being paid for via depreciation or building funds. Pandemic-spurred ESSER funding is awarded to state educational agencies and school districts to help reopen schools safely and sustain that safety.

Included in the science lab project are safety updates, including improved ventilation and a modernized eyewash station. The district is aiming to have the project completed in August.