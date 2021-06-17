Northwest Public Schools board reviews $1M in building project funding

Northwest has been — and will be — embarking on roughly $1 million-worth of approved and pending building and depreciation fund projects during this school year.
Projects falling under that total were among the items presented at the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday.
With the exception of a five-year copier contract renewal, the projects were already established and applied to the total.
Science room renovation costs, totaling $473,773, are included in the 2020-2021 project total. Science lab renovation funds will fall under ESSER Funding, rather than being paid for via depreciation or building funds. Pandemic-spurred ESSER funding is awarded to state educational agencies and school districts to help reopen schools safely and sustain that safety.
Included in the science lab project are safety updates, including improved ventilation and a modernized eyewash station. The district is aiming to have the project completed in August.
Other high-dollar approved and pending projects as of the June board meeting include elements of the gymnasium renovation (depreciation fund). Also included are maintenance-level, contracted ceiling and roof repairs for the auditorium and adjacent areas, along with roofing in areas of the high school and Cedar Hollow School (building fund).
Superintendent Jeff Edwards reported that all projects were moving along on schedule.
For the record
Other business included:
— Renewal of a resolution to maintain cooperative boys and girls soccer with Grand Island Central Catholic School and Wood River.
— A general fund update as of May 31, 2021. Expenditures to date amounted to $13,132,132.90. This is 74.15% of the district’s total general fund budget for the fiscal year ending Aug. 31.
The next Northwest Public Schools Board of Education meeting has been moved from July 12 to July 19, due to an administrative scheduling conflict. It will start at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Public Schools District Office.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.