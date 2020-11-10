Northwest Public Schools board votes to make building improvements

Northwest Public Schools will see a number of building improvements thanks to actions taken by the Board of Education Monday night.
At its meeting, the board voted unanimously, with board members Bret Mader and Zach Mader absent, to authorize Heartland Roofing to replace areas of the roof at both Cedar Hollow School and Northwest High School for a price not to exceed $299,000.
These repairs would be made on the roof of the gym and an area near the library, front office and classrooms at Cedar Hollow. The roof would be repaired in a front area near the board room and the freshman academy at the high school.
Also Monday, the Northwest board voted unanimously to approve a $15,660 bid from Essink Drywall to “furnish labor and materials” to repair the ceiling areas in and around the auditorium.
Superintendent Jeff Edwards said for $15,660, Essink will repair the stage drywall and also clean the auditorium ceiling. After a question from board member Karl Quandt, he said Essink will scrape off the damaged drywall, repatch it and retexture it. They also will Kilz — a process that covers up any discoloration — the drywall in the area before painting.
Mike Fitzgerald, Northwest’s head of maintenance, said the last time the auditorium ceiling was professionally cleaned was when it was painted in 2002. Board member Mike Shafer asked if the paint was still good and just needed to be cleaned, or if it needed to be redone.
Fitzgerald said at this point, it just needs cleaning, but may need to be repainted at a later date when the auditorium is recarpeted.
He said he expects Essink to complete its work in June or July of next year.
The Northwest board also voted unanimously to authorize Wilkins and Associates of Kearney to complete a study of the science area at Northwest High School, and to provide a cost estimate for a possible renovation project, for $1,000. Advisory board member Becky Rosenlund also voted yes.
Board President Dan Leiser said the board has discussed the idea of revamping the science classrooms at the school as they are in need of “some TLC” due to being original to the building.
“This study would get us to the point of where we can decide whatever we want to go with and hand it over to the contractors” to begin renovation work, Leiser said.
He asked Edwards what the timeline would be on completing the study. Edwards said Wilkins would start immediately on the study and it would be ready in no longer than two to three months.
As part of the study, he said, Wilkins will meet with the high school science teachers to see what best fits their needs.
Shafer said he would like to see the classrooms be multipurpose and be used as both classrooms and science lab spaces.
In other action, the Northwest board:
— Voted unanimously to authorize Carl Mettenbrink from Grand Island Farm Supply to purchase two 10-passenger vans at a cost not to exceed $70,000.
— Recognized Northwest High School sophomore Caden Keller for his 13th place finish at the 2020 Boys Class B Cross Country State Championships.
