Northwest Public Schools board votes to make building improvements

Fitzgerald said at this point, it just needs cleaning, but may need to be repainted at a later date when the auditorium is recarpeted.

He said he expects Essink to complete its work in June or July of next year.

The Northwest board also voted unanimously to authorize Wilkins and Associates of Kearney to complete a study of the science area at Northwest High School, and to provide a cost estimate for a possible renovation project, for $1,000. Advisory board member Becky Rosenlund also voted yes.

Board President Dan Leiser said the board has discussed the idea of revamping the science classrooms at the school as they are in need of “some TLC” due to being original to the building.

“This study would get us to the point of where we can decide whatever we want to go with and hand it over to the contractors” to begin renovation work, Leiser said.

He asked Edwards what the timeline would be on completing the study. Edwards said Wilkins would start immediately on the study and it would be ready in no longer than two to three months.

As part of the study, he said, Wilkins will meet with the high school science teachers to see what best fits their needs.