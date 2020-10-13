Northwest Public Schools board votes to sell former Chapman school building to village of Chapman

The village of Chapman will be the next owner of the former Chapman School building and site.

At its meeting Monday night, the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously, with advisory board member Becky Rosenlund also voting yes, to approve the sale of the former Chapman Elementary School land, building and any remaining contents to the village of Chapman for $1 following a final walk-through.

The Chapman Village Board voted unanimously at its meeting last week to accept Northwest’s offer. Northwest Superintendent Jeff Edwards said this was a verbal offer.

Rosenlund asked Edwards what the timeline is for completing the sale to the village of Chapman.

Edwards said Northwest’s attorney is drafting the terms of the sale and the district is setting up a time to complete the final walk-through “to make sure that everything that needs to get out gets out.”

He said that while Northwest has not “penciled in a hard and solid date,” it hopes to complete the sale by the end of this month.