Northwest Public Schools board votes to sell former Chapman school building to village of Chapman

The village of Chapman will be the next owner of the former Chapman School building and site.
At its meeting Monday night, the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously, with advisory board member Becky Rosenlund also voting yes, to approve the sale of the former Chapman Elementary School land, building and any remaining contents to the village of Chapman for $1 following a final walk-through.
The Chapman Village Board voted unanimously at its meeting last week to accept Northwest’s offer. Northwest Superintendent Jeff Edwards said this was a verbal offer.
Rosenlund asked Edwards what the timeline is for completing the sale to the village of Chapman.
Support Local Journalism
Edwards said Northwest’s attorney is drafting the terms of the sale and the district is setting up a time to complete the final walk-through “to make sure that everything that needs to get out gets out.”
He said that while Northwest has not “penciled in a hard and solid date,” it hopes to complete the sale by the end of this month.
At the Chapman Village Board’s July meeting, when it discussed the potential of buying the Chapman School building, Board Chairman Chris Killin raised concerns about how it could cost the village $100,000 a year to cover upkeep of the building and questioned the ability of the village to afford it.
Following the village board’s vote last week, one Chapman resident suggested forming a committee to determine what the village should do with the building. Killin said he liked the idea.
“It would be nice to have a committee to get something going on it (school building),” he said.
Killin said last week that the board is expected have more discussion at its next meeting Nov. 3 to determine the next steps the village should take in regard to the Chapman School building and site.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.