Northwest Public Schools contracts for physical therapy services

Northwest Public Schools Board of Education on Monday approved an agreement with Grand Island Physical Therapy for athletic training and physical therapy services.

Under the contract, GIPT will provide the district a certified athletic trainer or physical therapist.

The trainer would be available during normal school days for minor issues, such as taping and screening, after school. Event coverage would be dependent upon the required coverage hours for that week. Should there be a day with multiple activities, GIPT and the district’s athletic director would determine which events would be staffed.

The seven-year contract will be retroactive to July 1, continuing until June 30, 2028. For the 2021-22 school year the total cost of GIPT’s services will be $21,501.60, or, $2,389.07 per month for the nine-month school year. Each of the remaining school years would have a 2% increase in cost.

Besides providing services, Superintendent Jeff Edwards said there is another plus to having an athletic trainer or physical therapist on hand.

“One thing that they do is they do get some student trainers, so they provide some opportunities for our kids to get some knowledge and make sure that (athletic training) is something they want to do moving on,” Edwards said.