Northwest Public Schools contracts for physical therapy services

Northwest Public Schools Board of Education on Monday approved an agreement with Grand Island Physical Therapy for athletic training and physical therapy services.
Under the contract, GIPT will provide the district a certified athletic trainer or physical therapist.
The trainer would be available during normal school days for minor issues, such as taping and screening, after school. Event coverage would be dependent upon the required coverage hours for that week. Should there be a day with multiple activities, GIPT and the district’s athletic director would determine which events would be staffed.
The seven-year contract will be retroactive to July 1, continuing until June 30, 2028. For the 2021-22 school year the total cost of GIPT’s services will be $21,501.60, or, $2,389.07 per month for the nine-month school year. Each of the remaining school years would have a 2% increase in cost.
Besides providing services, Superintendent Jeff Edwards said there is another plus to having an athletic trainer or physical therapist on hand.
“One thing that they do is they do get some student trainers, so they provide some opportunities for our kids to get some knowledge and make sure that (athletic training) is something they want to do moving on,” Edwards said.
A question about follow-up services was raised. According to the contract, an injured student will be seen at GIPT for treatment, based on the determination of the trainer, coaches and/or athletic director. The first two visits would be free of charge; however, more serious injuries would instead be referred to a physician selected by the student and their family, and be subject to insurance.
Board member Paul Mader said he was unsure as to whether the contract was a good fit.
“So they can assign anybody they want to do yours?” he asked, referring to the professional serving the district. Edwards said, “Yes.”
Mader responded, “I just haven’t been impressed,” cast the lone vote against the agreement.
Also on the agenda for action items were approval of the 2021-22 budget and the 2021-22 general and building funds tax request.
The budget included a general fund of $18.195 million, with a cash reserve of $4.1 million, and a building fund of $1.69 million.
The 2021-22 budget passed as presented, with Mader casting the only dissenting vote.
Immediately following the budget’s approval was consideration of the district’s tax request. The general fund tax request was set at $7,474,747, with a levy of $0.749876. The special building fund request was at $303,030, with a levy of $0.0304.