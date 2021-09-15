Northwest Public Schools contracts for physical therapy services

A question about follow-up services was raised. According to the contract, an injured student will be seen at GIPT for treatment, based on the determination of the trainer, coaches and/or athletic director. The first two visits would be free of charge; however, more serious injuries would instead be referred to a physician selected by the student and their family, and be subject to insurance.

Board member Paul Mader said he was unsure as to whether the contract was a good fit.

“So they can assign anybody they want to do yours?” he asked, referring to the professional serving the district. Edwards said, “Yes.”

Mader responded, “I just haven’t been impressed,” cast the lone vote against the agreement.

Also on the agenda for action items were approval of the 2021-22 budget and the 2021-22 general and building funds tax request.

The budget included a general fund of $18.195 million, with a cash reserve of $4.1 million, and a building fund of $1.69 million.

The 2021-22 budget passed as presented, with Mader casting the only dissenting vote.